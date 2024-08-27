ARTICLE
27 August 2024

SEBI Notifies Amendments To SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
SEBI, vide notification dated July 10, 2024, notified the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2024.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Amit Kapur
Photo of Nawneet Vibhaw
Photo of Prannoy Sebastian
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

SEBI, vide notification dated July 10, 2024, notified the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2024. Regulation 52(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates listed entities to publish its financial results in at least 1 (one) English national daily newspaper circulating in the whole or substantially whole of India, within 2 (two) working days of the meeting of the board of directors. The amendment adds a new proviso to this requirement which will now allow listed entities to publish only a window advertisement in the newspaper that refers to a Quick Response Code and the link of the website of the listed entity and stock exchange(s), where such financial results are available and capable of being accessed by the investors subject to the following conditions:

  1. for non-convertible securities outstanding as on the date of notification of this proviso, the listed entity has obtained the prior approval from the debenture trustee; and
  2. in case of any issuances after the date of notification of this proviso, the listed entity will either make a disclosure in the offer document regarding the window advertisement in the newspapers or obtain prior approval from the debenture trustee.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amit Kapur
Amit Kapur
Photo of Nawneet Vibhaw
Nawneet Vibhaw
Photo of Prannoy Sebastian
Prannoy Sebastian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More