GST Refunds And Export Obligations

K&K is among leading IP and Commercial Law Practices in India with rankings and recommendations from Legal500, IAM, Chambers & Partners, AsiaIP, Acquisition-INTL, Corp-INTL, and Managing IP. K&K represents numerous entities through its 9 offices across India and over 160 professionals for varied IP, Corporate, Commercial, and Media/Entertainment Matters.

Article Insights

Khurana and Khurana are most popular: within Consumer Protection, Coronavirus (COVID-19), Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in India

Introduction

Timely GST refunds directly contribute to healthy cash flows for Indian exporters. Refund delays cause working cash to remain frozen, borrowing requirements to rise, and day-to-day operations to suffer, particularly for companies with narrow profit margins. This is acknowledged by the GST structure, which treats exports as zero-rated supplies. The procedure for refunds has evolved over time. In 2026, system-led checks and revised protocols are intended to decrease discrepancies and expedite processing. The two refund options - exports with IGST payment and exports without IGST under a Letter of Undertaking (LUT) or Bond - are explained in this article.

Why Are GST Refunds Required for Exporters?

In GST, exports are classified as zero-rated supplies. To put it simply, exports are treated as zero-rated supplies under Section 16 of the IGST Act. Exporters may either export under an LUT/Bond without payment of IGST and claim a refund of accumulated input tax credit, or export on payment of IGST but can still get a refund for the GST that was paid on the goods and services used to complete those exports. This design guarantees that companies selling outside of India won't have to pay taxes. GST refunds are important because they help grow and compete. GST refunds provide tax-free Indian exports, maintaining exporters’ pricing competitiveness in international markets. By releasing blocked input tax credit (ITC) on time, refunds increase liquidity and lessen reliance on short-term borrowing. Quicker refunds allow reinvesting money in marketing, production, or technological advancements. Exporters have two options for seeking a GST refund: exporting without IGST and requesting a refund of one’s ITC using a LUT or Bond, or paying IGST on exports and receiving it back later.

GST Refund Updates for Exporters in 2026

In terms of automation and speed, the GST refund system has advanced in 2026. Reducing manual checks, lowering portal friction, and ensuring exporters receive their money back more quickly are the main goals.

Process-Level Reforms: Refunds are now mostly handled by automated checks, which cuts down on pointless enquiries and follow-ups.

Faster refunds for minor claims: To assist independent contractors and small exporters who frequently get low-value invoices, refunds below ₹1,000 are processed more quickly.

7-Day Refund Window for Certain Sectors: Faster turnaround times are advantageous for export-oriented companies like textiles, chemicals, medicines, and fertilisers.

90% Provisional Refunds: Through automated, risk-based evaluation, qualified exporters receive the majority of the return up front, minimising cash obstacles. Eligible exporters may receive provisional refunds of up to 90%, subject to statutory conditions and risk-based verification.

GSTN Portal Flexibility: As long as the total ledger balance is positive, refund submission is permitted even if some minor tax heads display negative balances.

Expanded Invoice-Based Filing: The method improves accuracy by eliminating the need to choose a "from" and "to" tax period for several refund kinds.

Returns Need to Be Current: Before applying, all outstanding GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B returns must be filed, and uploaded invoices are locked.

Eligibility for a GST Export Refund

Exporters who satisfy the prescribed statutory and compliance requirements are eligible to claim GST refunds. Manufacturers and online retailers who send items outside of India are examples of exporters.

Service exporters, including SaaS firms, independent contractors, consultants, and organisations that make foreign exchange are also eligible. Even in cases when products or services do not physically leave India, suppliers may provide zero-rated supply to SEZ units or SEZ developers.

GST paid on inputs is greater than GST imposed on outgoing supplies for taxpayers operating under an inverted duty structure. Exporters must maintain a current GST registration and finish the export transaction in accordance with GST regulations in order to be eligible. This entails creating accurate invoices, submitting returns on schedule, and making sure export information is accurately reflected in the GST and customs systems. Fulfilling these requirements helps prevent refund denials and needless delays.

Types of GST Export Refunds

There are two approved methods for obtaining GST refunds on exports under Section 16(3) of the IGST Act. These GST refund options are made to accommodate various business models and cash-flow requirements.

A. Export After IGST Payment

With this option, exporters pay IGST on the export invoice before exporting goods or services. The system automatically executes the IGST refund on exports through ICEGATE once customs verifies exporters’ shipping bill and the export data match their GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B filings. As long as there are no inconsistencies, typically exporters do not need to submit Form RFD-01 individually for goods exports. If quicker refunds are wanted and exporters have enough cash on hand to pay IGST up front—a popular practice among well-established commodities exporters—this option works well.

B. Export Without IGST Payment (Under LUT/Bond)

Under this mechanism, exporters may undertake exports without payment of IGST by furnishing a Letter of Undertaking (LUT) or Bond. They seek a refund of accrued ITC rather than claiming tax paid on exports. SaaS exporters, independent contractors, and service providers who primarily pay GST on inputs and services will benefit from this tax-free export option. In most cases, exporters of goods paying IGST are not required to file a separate refund application in Form GST RFD-01, as the shipping bill is treated as the refund application, subject to statutory requirements.

Specific Obligations for Export of Services

On paper, exporting services under GST appears straightforward, but there are additional challenges. There is no shipping bill trail, in contrast to goods. Documentary evidence, including contracts, invoices, Foreign Inward Remittance Certificates (FIRCs), and Bank Realisation Certificates (BRCs), becomes critical in establishing eligibility for refunds.

Definition Matters: According to Section 2(6) of the IGST Act, an export of services must satisfy each of the five requirements. The supplier is based in India. Recipient who is not in India. Location of supplies outside of India. When approved by the RBI, payment is received in INR or convertible foreign currency. The supplier and recipient are not merely establishments of a distinct person in accordance with Explanation 1 to Section 8 of the IGST Act. Foreign Exchange Proof Is Essential: To be eligible for a GST refund, exporters must have a valid BRC or FIRC, which serves as main proof that one received export revenues. Place of Supply Clarity: Exporters have to make it very evident that the supply is located outside of India. For digital, consultancy, and SaaS services, where contracts, invoicing, and usage information must reliably support the foreign supply, this can be difficult. Timely Realisation of Funds: Exporters have to get export earnings within the allotted time frames. Refund claims may be delayed and operating capital may be blocked if overseas payments are delayed. Compliance Changes for 2025: Statement 2 is now used for invoice-based filing of refund claims for services with IGST payment. Accurate and consistent invoice data is much more crucial now that tax-period selection has been eliminated.

Practical Difficulties and Solutions

If data or documentation is inconsistent, GST refunds may still be delayed despite enhanced technology and quicker operations. Most refund delays arise from avoidable compliance deficiencies, including mismatched returns, incomplete documentation, and delayed responses to departmental communications. Exporters can avoid rejections and maintain refunds by being aware of where exporters typically fall short.Making GST Returns and Documentation Accurate

Before submitting a refund, reconcile GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, and GSTR-2A on a regular basis to identify discrepancies. For goods exports, make sure the shipping bill, tax invoice, and EGM (Export General Manifest) details match precisely. To prevent deficiency memos, upload complete, readable supporting documents in the required format. Verify refund computations on Form RFD-01 twice, paying particular attention to turnover and ITC amounts under Rule 89(4).

Respecting deadlines and responding to notices

As required by Section 54 of the CGST Act, submit refund claims within two years after the applicable date. If a Form GST RFD-03 (Deficiency Memo) is issued, refile as soon as possible because the initial refund application is closed and cannot be amended. To prevent rejection or more delays, reply to Form GST RFD-08 (Show Cause Notice) within 15 days. Keep a close eye on delays. If refunds are not sent out within 60 days, the department will have to pay interest.

Conclusion

A sound understanding of the GST refund framework enables exporters to price their products competitively, cash more quickly, and prevent taxes from becoming an expense by having a thorough understanding of the GST refund procedure. Regardless of whether exporters exports products, services, or digital products, prompt refunds ease cash flow constraints and promote consistent company expansion.

Keeping up with GSTN recommendations and utilising digital filing and tracking tools is crucial because GST systems will continue to change. Claims proceed more quickly and with fewer interruptions when exporters take a proactive compliance strategy, keep accurate records, and select the appropriate refund method. When properly implemented, GST refunds turn into a financial benefit that bolsters their export business and promotes sustained international growth.

Endnotes

Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act 2017, s 16. Central Goods and Services Tax Act 2017, s 54. Central Goods and Services Tax Rules 2017, r 89. Central Goods and Services Tax Rules 2017, r 96A. Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act 2017, s 2(6). Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd v Union of India WP No 13185 of 2020 (Karnataka High Court, 16 February 2023).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.