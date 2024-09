Notification Nos. 15/2024 – Central Tax and 01/2024 – Integrated Tax dated July 10, 2024

The Central Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 52(1) of the CGST Act has reduced the rate of GST to be collected by e-commerce operators from 0.5% to 0.25% (CGST and SGST) and from 1% to 0.5% (IGST).

