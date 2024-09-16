ARTICLE
16 September 2024

Constitution Of Principal And State Benches Of GSTAT

The GSTAT is notified to be established with effect from September 1, 2024. The Principal bench is constituted at New Delhi and State benches are constituted at different designated locations...
India Tax
Constitution Of Principal And State Benches Of GSTAT1

Notification No. S.O. 3048(E) – Central GST dated July 31, 2024

The GSTAT is notified to be established with effect from September 1, 2024. The Principal bench is constituted at New Delhi and State benches are constituted at different designated locations in the respective states.

1. Goods and services tax appellate tribunal

