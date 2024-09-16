Constitution Of Principal And State Benches Of GSTAT

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
Constitution Of Principal And State Benches Of
GSTAT1
Notification No. S.O. 3048(E) – Central GST dated
July 31, 2024
The GSTAT is notified to be established with effect from
September 1, 2024. The Principal bench is constituted at New Delhi
and State benches are constituted at different designated locations
in the respective states.
Footnote
1. Goods and services tax appellate
tribunal
