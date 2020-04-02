Considering the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus and the ensuing disruption to businesses, SEBI has relaxed certain compliance requirements for listed corporates under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) prescribes several compliance requirements for listed entities under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). In the last couple of months, we have seen that the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic has caused substantial disruption to business and impeded ordinary functioning. Therefore, on 19 March 2020, SEBI issued a circular (Circular) relaxing some compliance requirements under the Listing Regulations, effective immediately.
Relaxations Introduced
(a) Timelines for Filings
The due date for the following filings has been extended:
|
S. No.
|
Filing
|
Previous Due Date
|
Extended Date
|
1.
|
Quarterly Financial Results
|
15 May 2020
|
30 June 2020
|
2.
|
Annual Financial Results
|
30 May 2020
|
30 June 2020
|
3.
|
Shareholding Pattern
|
21 April 2020
|
15 May 2020
|
4.
|
Statement of Investor Complaints
|
21 April 2020
|
15 May 2020
|
5.
|
Corporate Governance Report
|
15 April 2020
|
15 May 2020
|
6.
|
Secretarial Compliance Report
|
30 May 2020
|
30 June 2020
|
7.
|
Compliance Certificate on Share Transfer Facility
|
30 April 2020
|
31 May 2020
To view the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.