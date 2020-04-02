Considering the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus and the ensuing disruption to businesses, SEBI has relaxed certain compliance requirements for listed corporates under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) prescribes several compliance requirements for listed entities under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). In the last couple of months, we have seen that the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic has caused substantial disruption to business and impeded ordinary functioning. Therefore, on 19 March 2020, SEBI issued a circular (Circular) relaxing some compliance requirements under the Listing Regulations, effective immediately.

Relaxations Introduced

(a) Timelines for Filings

The due date for the following filings has been extended:

S. No.

Filing

Previous Due Date

Extended Date

1.

Quarterly Financial Results

15 May 2020

30 June 2020

2.

Annual Financial Results

30 May 2020

30 June 2020

3.

Shareholding Pattern

21 April 2020

15 May 2020

4.

Statement of Investor Complaints

21 April 2020

15 May 2020

5.

Corporate Governance Report

15 April 2020

15 May 2020

6.

Secretarial Compliance Report

30 May 2020

30 June 2020

7.

Compliance Certificate on Share Transfer Facility

30 April 2020

31 May 2020

