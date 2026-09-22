Unpaid Consideration Does Not Undo A Sale | Supreme Court On Section 54 TPA (Video)

In this episode, Aarya Singh discusses the Supreme Court’s decision in Raziya Begum & Ors. v. Nafisa Begum Abdul Hamid & Ors., decided on 7 August 2026.

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Does failure to pay the entire sale consideration automatically invalidate a completed sale deed?

In this episode, Aarya Singh discusses the Supreme Court’s decision in Raziya Begum & Ors. v. Nafisa Begum Abdul Hamid & Ors., decided on 7 August 2026.

The Court reiterated that Section 54 of the Transfer of Property Act recognises a sale for a price paid, promised, or partly paid and partly promised.

Where ownership has already passed under a completed transaction, subsequent non-payment of the balance does not automatically cancel the conveyance or cause title to revert. The seller may instead have an appropriate remedy for recovery of the unpaid amount.

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