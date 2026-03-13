Episode 5: Real Estate & Urban Reimagination | Transforming India (Season 2) (Video)

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India's real estate sector is entering a decisive phase as rapid urbanisation reshapes how cities grow, finance infrastructure, and govern land use. The choices we make today will define the nation's urban and economic landscape as we move toward 2047.

In this episode of Transforming India: The Road to 2047, presented by Mint, host Alokesh Bhattacharya engages with Lalit Kumar and Gerald Manoharan, Partners at JSA, to decode the legal, regulatory, and investment forces shaping India's next urban transformation.

The conversation explores:

How evolving land use and zoning norms are driving large‑scale urban projects

Legal reforms needed to unlock institutional and global capital

RERA's role in reducing systemic risk and improving market transparency

Emerging trends in REITs, redevelopment, and smart‑city frameworks

Why climate‑resilient urban law and sustainable planning must be core to India's growth agenda

Packed with legal insight and strategic foresight, this episode dives into how modernised land governance, innovative financing structures, and tech‑enabled infrastructure can power India's journey toward a high‑income, future‑ready economy by 2047.

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