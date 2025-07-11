Strengthening Property Registration In Maharashtra: Key Aspects Of The Registration (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2023

The Registration (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2023 ("Amendment") introduces significant safeguards in the registration process of immovable property in Maharashtra.

Introduction

The Registration (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2023 ("Amendment") introduces significant safeguards in the registration process of immovable property in Maharashtra. By amending the Registration Act, 1908 ("Act") as applicable to the State, the Amendment seeks to prevent the registration of certain categories of documents that may contravene legal provisions or compromise public interest. These provisions have been in effect since 28 April 2025.

Objective of the Amendment

The principal objective of the Amendment is the insertion of Section 18A, which prohibits the registration of the following types of documents:

Transactions Prohibited by Law

Documents relating to transactions that are prohibited under any Central or State Act. Unauthorised Transfers of Government Property

Documents involving the transfer of immovable property by way of sale, gift, exchange, lease, or otherwise owned by the Central or State Government, or any of their authorities or undertakings, executed by persons not legally authorised to do so. Properties Under Attachment

Documents relating to the transfer of immovable property by sale, gift, lease, exchange, or permanent alienation that is either permanently or provisionally attached by a competent authority under any Central or State law, or by a court or tribunal. Other Notified Documents

Any other category of documents specified by the State Government through rules made under the Act.

Through this legislative measure, the Government of Maharashtra aims to promote transparency, ensure legal compliance, and improve administrative efficiency in the registration of immovable property.

Rule-Making Power

Section 18A(2) empowers the State Government to frame rules specifying additional categories of documents that must be refused registration. These rules must be laid before both Houses of the State Legislature at the earliest, thereby promoting transparency and enabling review of the exercise of this authority.

Amendments to Sections 21 and 22

Sections 21 and 22 of the Act have also been amended. Although the specific changes are not detailed in the excerpt, these sections generally pertain to the description and content requirements of documents and properties. The amendments are expected to strengthen documentation standards and improve transparency of registration records.

Legal and Administrative Implications

The Amendment has significant implications for legal practice, real estate transactions, and public governance. Key effects include:

Reinforcing Legal Compliance

Refusing to register documents that violate legal provisions or court orders ensures that only valid transactions are recorded in land records maintained by the Government. Protecting Government Properties

The Amendment serves as a safeguard against the unauthorised or fraudulent transfer of government-owned properties, thus preserving government properties. Preventing Fraudulent Dealings

Properties under attachment are protected from illegal transfers, thereby reducing the risk of fraud and third-party disputes. Empowering Registration Authorities

Sub-Registrars are now authorised to identify and reject invalid or ineligible documents at the time of registration, ensuring scrutiny during registration process. Facilitating Responsive Regulation

The delegated rule-making power enables the State Government to respond promptly to emerging patterns of misuse by identifying new categories of documents for refusal through administrative rules.

Conclusion

The Amendment is a timely and decisive reform to enhance the integrity of property registration in Maharashtra. By specifically identifying ineligible documents and reinforcing the powers of registration authorities, the Amendment promotes transparency, protects Government properties and enhances legal accountability. Its implementation from 28 April 2025 marks a significant step towards a more secure and compliant property registration framework in Maharashtra.

