BH-Series Vehicle Registration: A Comprehensive Guide To India's Vehicle Registration Rules

BH-Series registration marks offer a streamlined solution for vehicle owners who frequently relocate across states. This new framework eliminates the need for de-registration / re-registration every time you relocate, making vehicle management simpler and more convenient. If you are a professional frequently transferred across states BH-Series registration ensures your vehicle remains valid and recognized throughout India without the hassle of bureaucratic procedures. This innovation not only saves time but also reduces administrative burdens, allowing you to focus on your journey without worries.

The Government of India had introduced the Central Motor Vehicles (Twentieth Amendment) Rules, 2021, which has brough in a new framework for registering vehicles under the BH-Series registration mark. This initiative aims to provide a more efficient and transparent system for vehicle registration and tax collection. In this article, we will delve into the details of the BH-Series registration rules and their implications for vehicle owners.

Introduction

With India's economy booming citizens with transferable jobs in the public/private sector has increase many folds.. The BH-Series registration mark is part of this effort, designed to offer a more streamlined registration process for this specific group while promoting transparency through electronic means.

Detailed Breakdown of BH-Series Registration Rules

Registration Requirements

The BH-Series registration mark is available for vehicles owned by individuals working in the private sector or government offices. To apply for BH-Series registration, applicants must submit the following documents:

Private Sector Employees: A Form 60 working certificate issued by their employer.

Government Employees: An official identity card.

The registration process will be conducted through an online portal, where the registration authority will verify the required documents before randomly generating the registration mark.

Format of BH-Series Registration Marks

The BH-Series registration mark follows a specific format: XX

Last two digits of the year of registration XX

Bharat Series code (2 letters: "BH") #### XX

4 numerals (0001 to 9999) followed by letters (A, B, C... then AA, AB... AZ, BA, BB... ZZ), excluding "I" and "O". "`

The registration mark will be displayed in black text on a white background.

Motor Vehicle Tax Policy

Taxation for BH-Series vehicles is calculated electronically through the portal based on the invoice price (excluding GST). The tax rates are as follows:

– Below ₹10 lakh: 8% (An additional 2% surcharge applies for diesel vehicles, while electric vehicles enjoy a 2% reduction in tax).

₹10-20 lakh: 10%.

Above ₹20 lakh: 12%.

For long-term registration (two years or multiples thereof), the tax is calculated as:

Motor Vehicle Tax = (Tax as per Invoice Price *1.25 * 2) / 15 (rounded to the next integer)

From the 14th year after the first registration, the annual tax will be half of the amount mentioned above. A late payment penalty of ₹100 per day will be imposed if the road tax is not paid within seven days of the due date.

Cross-State Notification Requirements

Owners of BH-Series vehicles must notify the registering authority within 30 days if the vehicle is kept in a state other than where it was originally registered. This notification must be done electronically through the portal using Form 33.

Exemptions

Certain provisions of the rules do not apply to vehicles bearing BH-Series registration marks, as specified in Rule 54(3).

Conclusion

The introduction of the BH-Series registration mark represents a significant leap forward in India's vehicle management system, offering a modern and efficient solution for vehicle owners who frequently relocate across states. By providing nationwide validity and eliminating the need for re-registration, this framework not only simplifies vehicle ownership but also reduces administrative burdens and promotes transparency in tax collection. BH-Series registration stands as a testament to innovation and efficiency, ensuring a smoother, more convenient experience for all vehicle owners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.