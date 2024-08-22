The GOI is planning to implement the 'Global Navigation Satellite System' ("GNSS") based Electronic Toll Collection ("ETC") system along with the existing FASTag ecosystem. GNSS based ETC is a barrier free method of toll collection which allows toll users to pass through freely and they are charged, basis the distance travelled on the tolled highway stretch. In view of this, on June 7, 2024, Indian Highways Management Company Limited ("IHMCL") invited global expression of interest from companies having experience in developing and delivering toll charger software which will form the base for GNSS based ETC system.

Through the implementation of the toll collection system, the GOI aims to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles plying on the national highways. Additionally, it aims to check on leakage and evasion of toll fees on the highways, thereby achieving enhanced efficiency and transparency in toll collection system across India. Initially, a hybrid model is implemented where both radio frequency identification based ETC and GNSS based ETC will operate simultaneously. Recently, IHMCL also organised an international workshop on GNSS based ETC on June 25, 2024, in New Delhi. The workshop was participated by numerous industry and global experts who deliberated upon the implementation aspects of GNSS based ETC in India.

