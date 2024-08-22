ARTICLE
22 August 2024

Indian Highways Management Company Limited Invites Global Expression Of Implementation Interest Of For Global Navigation Satellite System Based Electronic Toll Collection Across National Highways

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
The GOI is planning to implement the ‘Global Navigation Satellite System' ("GNSS") based Electronic Toll Collection ("ETC") system along with the existing FASTag ecosystem.
India Transport
Photo of Vishnu Sudarsan
Photo of Ashish Suman
Photo of Kartikeya G.S.
Photo of Ayan Sinha
Photo of Shruti Maheshwari
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The GOI is planning to implement the 'Global Navigation Satellite System' ("GNSS") based Electronic Toll Collection ("ETC") system along with the existing FASTag ecosystem. GNSS based ETC is a barrier free method of toll collection which allows toll users to pass through freely and they are charged, basis the distance travelled on the tolled highway stretch. In view of this, on June 7, 2024, Indian Highways Management Company Limited ("IHMCL") invited global expression of interest from companies having experience in developing and delivering toll charger software which will form the base for GNSS based ETC system.

Through the implementation of the toll collection system, the GOI aims to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles plying on the national highways. Additionally, it aims to check on leakage and evasion of toll fees on the highways, thereby achieving enhanced efficiency and transparency in toll collection system across India. Initially, a hybrid model is implemented where both radio frequency identification based ETC and GNSS based ETC will operate simultaneously. Recently, IHMCL also organised an international workshop on GNSS based ETC on June 25, 2024, in New Delhi. The workshop was participated by numerous industry and global experts who deliberated upon the implementation aspects of GNSS based ETC in India.

To view the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vishnu Sudarsan
Vishnu Sudarsan
Photo of Ashish Suman
Ashish Suman
Photo of Kartikeya G.S.
Kartikeya G.S.
Photo of Ayan Sinha
Ayan Sinha
Photo of Shruti Maheshwari
Shruti Maheshwari
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More