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25 March 2026

Fundamentals Of Road Project Financing In India | Understanding PPP, BOT, HAM & TOT Models (Video)

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India's roads literally keep the nation moving — but what keeps them moving? In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast, host Shreya Kabra sits down with Ms. Uditi Singh...
India Finance and Banking
IndiaLaw LLP
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India's roads literally keep the nation moving — but what keeps them moving? In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast, host Shreya Kabra sits down with Ms. Uditi Singh, Senior Associate in the Banking & Finance team at IndiaLaw LLP, to decode the legal, financial, and regulatory framework behind India's road infrastructure projects.

From Public–Private Partnerships (PPPs) and the role of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), to financing models like BOT, HAM, and TOT, this conversation breaks down how road projects are structured, financed, and made bankable. We also explore the role of lenders, concession agreements, consultants, and escrow mechanisms that keep these billion-rupee ventures on track.

Perfect for law students, finance professionals, and infrastructure enthusiasts, this episode offers a practical, insider's look at one of India's most dynamic sectors. Topics Covered:

Public–Private Partnership (PPP) models

SPV structure and lender protection

Role of NHAI and key stakeholders

BOT, HAM, and TOT explained

Risk mitigation and credit enhancement tools

Concession agreements and step-in rights

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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