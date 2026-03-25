Fundamentals Of Road Project Financing In India | Understanding PPP, BOT, HAM & TOT Models (Video)

- within Finance and Banking, Law Department Performance and Immigration topic(s)
- in India
India's roads literally keep the nation moving — but what keeps them moving? In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast, host Shreya Kabra sits down with Ms. Uditi Singh, Senior Associate in the Banking & Finance team at IndiaLaw LLP, to decode the legal, financial, and regulatory framework behind India's road infrastructure projects.
From Public–Private Partnerships (PPPs) and the role of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), to financing models like BOT, HAM, and TOT, this conversation breaks down how road projects are structured, financed, and made bankable. We also explore the role of lenders, concession agreements, consultants, and escrow mechanisms that keep these billion-rupee ventures on track.
Perfect for law students, finance professionals, and infrastructure enthusiasts, this episode offers a practical, insider's look at one of India's most dynamic sectors. Topics Covered:
Public–Private Partnership (PPP) models
SPV structure and lender protection
Role of NHAI and key stakeholders
BOT, HAM, and TOT explained
Risk mitigation and credit enhancement tools
Concession agreements and step-in rights
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