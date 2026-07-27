Notification Of Social Security Schemes

- within Strategy, Environment and International Law topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives and HR
- in India
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries
The Ministry of Labour & Employment, by way of Notifications dated June 29, 2026, has notified the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 (effective July 1, 2026), the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026 (effective June 30, 2026) and the Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026 (effective June 30, 2026) under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The schemes supersede the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 as well as the Employees’ Family Pension Scheme, 1971 and the Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976, respectively. An overview of the new Social Security Schemes is accessible here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]