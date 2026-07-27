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27 July 2026

Notification Of Social Security Schemes

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The Ministry of Labour & Employment, by way of Notifications dated June 29, 2026, has notified the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 (effective July 1, 2026), the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026 (effective June 30, 2026) and the Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026 (effective June 30, 2026) under the Code on Social Security, 2020
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The Ministry of Labour & Employment, by way of Notifications dated June 29, 2026, has notified the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 (effective July 1, 2026), the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026 (effective June 30, 2026) and the Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026 (effective June 30, 2026) under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The schemes supersede the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 as well as the Employees’ Family Pension Scheme, 1971 and the Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976, respectively. An overview of the new Social Security Schemes is accessible here.

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