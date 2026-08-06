Right To Be Forgotten vs Open Justice: Delhi High Court On Digital Privacy | Podcast Bites (Video)

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In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Pranjal Maheshwari discusses the Delhi High Court’s judgment in Laksh Vir Singh Yadav v. Union of India and connected matters, decided on 29 May 2026.

The judgment examines one of the most important digital privacy questions of our time: whether a person can seek removal, de-indexing, or masking of old court records, news links, judgments, or online content that continue to appear in name-based search results.

The Delhi High Court considered the balance between the right to privacy, dignity and reputation under Article 21 and the principle of open justice, public access to judicial records, freedom of information, and legal transparency. The Court clarified that the right to be forgotten is not a right to erase history, but in appropriate cases, remedies such as de-indexing and masking of personal identifiers may be granted to prevent disproportionate harm caused by continued digital visibility.

This episode explains the Court’s approach to digital permanence, name-based search results, judicial records, privacy rights, public interest, de-indexing, masking, and the evolving scope of the right to be forgotten in India.