Intellectual Property Spotlight

IS TRADITIONAL KNOWLEDGE PATENTABLE?

The Madras High Court's landmark judgment on July 05, 2024, provides critical insights into the interpretation of Section 3(p) of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 regarding Traditional Knowledge.

Case Background

The case involved a patent application for an eco-friendly lamp using Panchagavya composition and herbal leaves. The Petitioner argued that combining traditional components in a novel lamp design constitutes an invention. Also, the petitioner claimed that the Invention emits light and had zero carbon emission. The Court disagreed with the Petitioner's submissions.

Key Legal Interpretation

The Court emphasized several crucial points:

Definition of Traditional Knowledge: Drawing from WIPO's definition, the Court characterized Traditional Knowledge as knowledge passed through generations, forming a community's cultural and spiritual identity. Purpose of Section 3(p): The provision aims to prevent monopolization of Traditional Knowledge by excluding inventions that are "in effect" traditional knowledge. Patentability Criteria: An invention incorporating traditional components must demonstrate a significant transformation beyond mere aggregation of known properties.

Court's Reasoning

The Panchagavya components are deeply rooted in ancient Ayurvedic practices

Combining traditional ingredients does not automatically create a patentable invention

The law protects community-developed knowledge from Intellectual Property appropriation

Outcome

The Court dismissed the Patent Application, reinforcing India's commitment to protecting its Traditional Knowledge systems.