With the present situation of the Novel Coronavirus at hand and the lockdown situation in India, various courts, tribunals and other judicial bodies have taken different steps for functioning amidst the unprecedented situation. The Intellectual Property Offices including the Trademark office, Copyright Office, Patent Office and Design Office have issued various notifications regarding scheduled hearings and also document submissions. All the official notifications issued by the IPO amidst the COVID 19 outbreak, are listed below for your reference:
Trademark Office:
1. The public notice dated March 16, 2020 states that all hearings scheduled in trademark applications, between March 17, 2020 and April 15, 2020 have been adjourned and that the same shall be rescheduled in due course. The notification further states that the hearings scheduled after 15 April, 2020 will remain as it is.
2. The public notice dated March 19, 2020 states that the hearings fixed in trademark opposition cases, at the Trademark Registry, Chennai, on March 12, 2020 which were adjourned to March 30, 2020, vide notice dated March 16, 2020, are cancelled.
3. The public notice dated March 23, 2020 states that the applicant can file request for extension of time (now or after situation becomes normal) under Section 131 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and Rules 109 & 110 of Trade Marks Rules, 2017, with regards to the delay in submission of document in time in prevailing conditions and such request will be considered by the Registrar in accordance to law.
Copyright Office:
1. The public notice dated March 16, 2020 states that all hearings relating to copyright matters scheduled from March 17, 2020 to March 31, 2020 have been adjourned and the said matter shall be rescheduled in due course of time.
Patent Office:
2. The public notice dated March 19, 2020, states that condonation of delay/extension of timelines to file responses/documents relating to various proceedings under the Patents Act and corresponding rules made thereunder, can be filed as per sub-rule (6) of Rule 6 of the Patents Rules. The delay in transmitting or resubmitting documents to the Patent Office will be condoned/timeline be extended by the Controller on a petition for such condonation of delay/extension of time made not later than one month from the date when such COVID.19 outbreak ceased to exist.
3. The public notice dated March 25, 2020 states that all the hearings in Patent Office scheduled between March 23, 2020 and April 14, 2020 stand cancelled. Further dates of the rescheduled hearings shall be communicated in due course.
Intellectual Property Appellate Board:
1. The public notice dated March 13, 2020 stated that the hearings fixed on March 16, 2020 and March 17, 2020 at Chennai have been re-scheduled and are reposted to April 07, 2020 & April 08, 2020, respectively.
2. The public notice dated March 16, 2020 stated that the matters listed at Delhi from March 16, 2020 to March 31, 2020 have been rescheduled as detailed below:
- Matters listed on March 18, 2020 are now rescheduled to April 01, 2020
- Matters listed on March 19, 2020 are now rescheduled to April 01, 2020
- Matters listed on March 20, 2020 are now rescheduled to April 01, 2020
- Matters listed on March 23, 2020 are now rescheduled to April 21, 2020
- Matters listed on March 24, 2020 are now rescheduled to April 22, 2020
- Matters listed on March 25, 2020 are now rescheduled to April 03, 2020
- Matters listed on March 30, 2020 are now rescheduled to April 13, 2020
- Matters listed on March 31, 2020 are now rescheduled to April 15, 2020
Corrigendum:
The public notice dated March 24, 2020, states that all the Offices under administrative control of the office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks will remain close for a period of 21 days with effect from March 25, 2020. In view of the above, due dates falling due during the above said period in the matter of timelines/periods prescribed under the IP Acts and Rules administered by the office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, with respect to completion of various acts/proceedings, filing of any reply/document, payment of fees, etc. regarding any IP applications filed with the offices under the administrative control of the office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, for computation of time, shall be the date of next day on which the offices re-open as per Section 10 of the General Clauses Act, 1897.
