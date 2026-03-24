CERC Held That Mere Construction Of Internal Pooling Substation Does Not Shift Delivery Point Of Energy Agreed Between The Parties

The dispute arose after SJVN claimed that under the RfS, Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”), Implementation & Support Agreement (“ISA”), and connection agreements, the CTU substation has constituted the delivery point for energy supplied under the PPA.

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Environment and Intellectual Property topic(s)

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (“CERC”) through its judgement dated 06.03.2026 in the matter of SJVN Green Energy Limited v. Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited1 dismissed the petition of SJVN Green Energy Limited (“SJVN”) seeking a declaration that the delivery point for its 100 MW solar project at Raghanesda Solar Park was the 220 kV side of the CTU Khimnawas Substation. SJVN also sought directions to Gujarat SLDC to revise the State Energy Accounts and to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (“GUVNL”) to make payments on the basis of scheduled energy measured at that point.

The dispute arose after SJVN claimed that under the RfS, Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”), Implementation & Support Agreement (“ISA”), and connection agreements, the CTU substation has constituted the delivery point for energy supplied under the PPA. However, Gujarat SLDC and GUVNL treated the delivery point as the GETCO periphery and prepared the State Energy Accounts after accounting for applicable transmission losses, resulting in lower payable energy.

After examining the RfS, PPA, supplementary PPA, ISA and the connection agreements, the CERC held that the payment obligation of GUVNL is governed by the PPA and the definition of “delivered energy” under the PPA, which refers to energy scheduled at the delivery point as certified in the State Energy Account issued by Gujarat SLDC. Mere construction of an internal pooling station of SPPD-GPCL by GETCO does not shift the delivery point of energy agreed between the SJVN and GUVNL.

Footnote

1. Petition No. 548/MP/2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.