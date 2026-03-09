Amit Kapur | Powering India's Future: Policy, Markets And Innovation For A Clean Grid (Video)

self

Our Joint Managing Partner, Amit Kapur, recently participated as a panellist at the prestigious Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) event, "Powering India's Future: Policy, Markets, and Innovation for a Clean Grid."

During this insightful event, Amit contributed his expertise to the critical panel discussion on "Redesigning Power Markets: Unlocking Investments in Clean Energy by Introducing New Products, Services, and Market Participants."

Amit was joined by esteemed panellists, including Chintan Shah | Samir Chandra Saxena | Ann Josey | Shaurya Kaushal, and Karthik Ganesan, who moderated the panel. The discussion emphasised the critical need for innovative approaches to reshape our power markets and attract investments to drive the transition to clean energy. Amit's perspectives on fostering innovation within power markets are essential as we strive towards a sustainable energy future.

During the event, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Ministry of Power, expressed gratitude to Amit for his ongoing support and collaboration. He remarked humorously, "I used to disturb him (Amit) a lot during the policymaking, and he was one of the people who used to legally support me that okay go ahead anything happens in the legal aspect of it, I'll try to take care of those aspects."

Amit's insights were invaluable, and we are proud to see him recognised for his contributions.

Such engagements foster knowledge sharing and contribute significantly to shaping policies that impact our industry. We look forward to continuing these important conversations and driving meaningful change in power markets.

We invite you to read the report covering the event to gain a deeper understanding of the other discussions. Please click here to read the report.

The event marked the launch of CEEW's latest study on "How India can Meet its Rising Power Demand? Pathways to 2030", please click hereto read the study.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to CEEW for sharing the video and the report.

