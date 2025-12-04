ARTICLE
4 December 2025

Ctrl+Alt+Regulate: AI's Takeover Of Media And Its Legal Crossroads (Video)

India Technology
Siddhi Parekh and Abha Shah
Dive into the latest episode of INDIALAW LLP's legal podcast with host Siddhi Parekh and guest expert Mrs. Abha Shah as we break down the evolving world of AI, media laws, content moderation, personality rights, and URL traceability.

From deepfakes and digital rights to censorship, celebrity personality rights lawsuits, and the future of India's IT framework this episode explores how technology is rewriting the rules of law.

Siddhi Parekh
Abha Shah
