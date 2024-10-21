ARTICLE
21 October 2024

EU's Artificial Intelligence Act Comes Into Force.

  • The Artificial Intelligence Act ("AI Act") adopted by the European Union in May 2024 was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on July 12, 2024, and it came into effect from August 01, 2024.
  • The AI Act aims to foster responsible artificial intelligence development and deployment in the EU. It addresses potential risks to citizens' health, safety, and fundamental rights and provides developers and deployers with clear requirements and obligations regarding specific uses of AI while reducing administrative and financial burdens for businesses.
  • To know more about the AI Act, please refer to our previous newsletter here.

