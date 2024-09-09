ARTICLE
9 September 2024

AI's Global Surge — How To Navigate The Balance Between Innovation And Regulation

JSA

Contributor

Lawmakers worldwide agree that AI must be regulated.
Lawmakers worldwide agree that AI must be regulated. The EU passed the first comprehensive AI law while the US President cleared an Executive Order empowering AI firms to police themselves and China framed rules and imposed bans on AI models that endanger public interest, writes JSA Advocates and Solicitors' Partner Sajai Singh,published in CNBC TV18.

Originally published July 10, 2024

