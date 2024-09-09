JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

Lawmakers worldwide agree that AI must be regulated. The EU passed the first comprehensive AI law while the US President cleared an Executive Order empowering AI firms to police themselves and China framed rules and imposed bans on AI models that endanger public interest, writes JSA Advocates and Solicitors' Partner Sajai Singh,published in CNBC TV18.

Originally published July 10, 2024

