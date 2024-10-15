Even before its release Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan' is embroiled in a legal dispute. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has issued a notice to the film's team after retired bus conductor Palanivelu filed a petition challenging the depiction of murders in the film's dialogues. The actions of the court have portrayed to shine a bright light on the very thin line necessary to be walked in artistic expression coupled with socially responsible treatment of serious subjects such as police violence.

Case Background

The trailer depicts the actor Rajnikanth as an extremist cop who resorts to his sense of belief and convictions rather than following the judicial system whereas Amitabh Bachchan is playing as a character who opposes to such extremist methods. The narrative revolves around depicting law, enforcement, and justice in different perspectives where the ideologies come in between. On October 3, the Madras High Court had issued a notice to the Chief Secretary to the Government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and Lyca Production, in a petition seeking to remove dialogues that glorify extrajudicial killings by police, The petition was filed by a retired Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus conductor, Palanivelu. The bench hearing the filed petition by the complainant were Justice Subramaniam and Justice Victoria Gowri.

In Palanivelu's petition, he claimed that the film's teaser glorified extra-judicial killing by the police, often referred to as 'encounters'. He also contended that the character of Rajinikanth as a 'renowned encounter specialist' would encourage audiences to value extrajudicial measures above legal recourse. There was a specific line from the film's trailer, where Rajinikanth's character, a police officer, says, "Encounter is the only way to deal with scum." According to the petitioners, the statement glorifies illegal forms of violence that justify police encounters as a form of justice. If an accused is not given a chance to justify his side of the story and police 'encounters' get implemented then Palanivelu stated that "such a situation would lead to the accused being defenceless by losing his fundamental right to defence ingrained under Article 21 of the Constitution."

The petitioner argued that these dialogues could promote violence and undermine the rule of law. He contended that the film's portrayal of encounter killings could mislead viewers, particularly impressionable youth as Rajinikanth holds a mass following in Tamil Nadu and powerful influence, the actor's portrayal of a vigilante cop could have a dangerous impact on people, sending wrong message to the audience.

The petitioner prayed the court to direct the CBFC to change Vettaiyan's UA certification (parental guidance required under 12) to A (adults) and for an interim injunction against the screening of the film on its scheduled release date until the controversial dialogues were removed. However, the court refused to impose an interim ban on the film Vettaiyan. The Court has issued a notice to the Vettaiyan team, seeking an explanation for the controversial dialogues. While the court did not immediately order the removal or alteration of the dialogue, it expressed concern about the potential impact such content could have on public sentiment. The court acknowledged the petitioner's point that cinema has a profound influence on society and noted that the glorification of encounters could contribute to a dangerous narrative, especially in a country where police encounters are a contentious issue. The case has been adjourned for now and will be heard later, on a yet to be given date depending on the answers from the CBFC and the movie producers.

Conclusion

The notice to Vettaiyan's filmmakers has reignited discussions about the power of cinema to shape societal attitudes and the responsibility that comes with that influence. The ethical and the responsible way to wield the power is the actual responsibility of the filmmakers. When it comes to violent, law enforcement films, this must be done with care as to avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes. Rajinikanth, with his enormous fan base and immense influence, is at the centre of this debate, as his portrayal of a vigilante cop in Vettaiyan is being scrutinized not just as entertainment but as a potentially influential social commentary. However, whether the filmmakers will now be forced to cut the offending dialogue or make some altercations is yet to be seen. But the case has certainly played into a larger debate about the role of cinema in moulding real world ideas and behaviour around how we view law enforcement and justice.

Instead of censoring the film, the court's decision is advising that filmmakers take note of the potential impact their work might have on society. The court accepting the petition and moving forward with the issue by addressing filmmakers on issuing a notice and asking for explanation for their role in shaping public opinion through responsible storytelling, is by itself a difficult affair. When the filmmakers respond, the court's ruling could have far global effects on how Indian cinema portrays sensitive issues. However, the legal challenge to Vettaiyan serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between artistic expression and social responsibility, and the importance of ensuring that cinema is used as a force for positive change.

