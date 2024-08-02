ARTICLE
2 August 2024

Open AI Vs Scarlett Johanson

The dispute between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI revolves around the release of OpenAI's updated voice assistant in its GPT-4o model, which featured a voice that many found eerily similar...
The dispute between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI revolves around the release of OpenAI's updated voice assistant in its GPT-4o model, which featured a voice that many found eerily similar to Johansson's voice, particularly reminiscent of her role in the famous Hollywood motion picture "Her". Open AI had approached Johansson to voice the assistant, but she declined. Subsequently, Open AI used a voice that closely resembled hers, Johansson claimed was done without her consent.

OpenAI has maintained that the voice was not intended to mimic Johansson's and was created using a different actor . However, due to the backlash and controversy, OpenAI decided to pull the voice from the model . This incident has highlighted significant concerns about the use of AI in replicating or simulating voices without explicit permission, raising broader questions about intellectual property rights and the ethical boundaries of AI technology.

The case underscores the ongoing tension between technological innovation and the rights of individuals to control the use of their likenesses and voices.

