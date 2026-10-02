Acquire The Land, Pay The Price | MP High Court On Timely Compensation & Article 300A (Video)

In this episode, Vshrupt examines the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision in Smt. Shanti Singh & Ors. v. State of Madhya Pradesh & Ors.

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Can the State acquire private land, determine compensation, use the property for a public project—and then indefinitely delay payment?

In this episode, Vshrupt examines the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision in Smt. Shanti Singh & Ors. v. State of Madhya Pradesh & Ors.

The Court considered delayed compensation for land acquired for a National Highway and connected the right to timely payment with the constitutional protection of property under Article 300-A, while also addressing arbitrariness under Article 14.

The High Court directed authorities to take steps towards releasing the compensation already determined, subject to there being no other legal impediment.

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