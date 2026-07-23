Defective Land Titles In India: Why Property Due Diligence Matters | Podcast Bites

Defective land titles in India create significant challenges for property buyers, often making ownership far more complicated than official documentation suggests. Understanding the complexities of property due diligence becomes essential when navigating India's intricate land ownership system and protecting yourself from potential legal disputes.

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In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Sanskruti Singh discusses the issue of defective land titles in India and why property ownership is often more complex than it appears on paper.

The episode explains India’s presumptive land title system, where registered documents, revenue records, mutation entries, tax receipts, and survey maps may support a claim to ownership but do not always guarantee clear and marketable title. It also highlights how title defects can arise due to incomplete ownership chains, outdated revenue records, missing succession documents, boundary mismatches, unrecorded family claims, encumbrances, litigation, land-use restrictions, and inconsistencies across government records.

The discussion further covers the role of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), Bhu-Aadhaar / Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), digitized cadastral maps, integrated land records, and the continuing importance of legal due diligence in property transactions.

This episode is relevant for property buyers, developers, lenders, investors, legal professionals, and anyone dealing with land ownership, mortgage, development, succession, or enforcement-related issues in India.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.