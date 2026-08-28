When Market Value Is Not The Measure | Supreme Court On Suit Valuation & Injunctions (Video)

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Does a suit concerning valuable immovable property always have to be valued according to the market value of that property?

In this episode of Podcast Bite, powered by IndiaLaw LLP, Shameen discusses the Supreme Court’s decision in Bharat Bhushan Gupta v. Pratap Narain Verma & Anr., decided on 16 June 2022.

The Supreme Court clarified that the valuation of a suit must primarily follow the nature of the relief claimed. Merely because immovable property is involved does not automatically require the suit to be valued at its full market value. The episode also examines the application of Order VII Rule 11 CPC, Section 7(iv)(d) of the Court Fees Act, and the remedy of mandatory injunction against a licensee whose licence has been terminated.

Watch the full episode for the key principles emerging from the judgment and their practical significance for civil litigation.