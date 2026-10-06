FEMA Foreign Investment Rules 2026 | What Could Change For FDI, FPI & Deal Structuring? (Video)

In this episode, Siya examines the Draft Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2026, released for public consultation on 21 July 2026.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

self

India’s foreign investment framework could be heading for a significant restructuring.

In this episode, Siya examines the Draft Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2026, released for public consultation on 21 July 2026.

The proposed framework seeks to replace the existing Non-Debt Instruments Rules and introduces important concepts affecting eligible investee entities, equity classification, direct and indirect foreign investment, FDI and FPI classification, pricing and share pledges.

The episode also explains why transaction teams, PE/VC investors, CFOs and advisors may need to pay closer attention to accounting classification and ownership-and-control structures.

Importantly, these are draft rules and not yet the law in force.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.