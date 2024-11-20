ARTICLE
20 November 2024

JSA Mint Video & Podcast Series | Episode 2: Investment Catalysts Towards Holistic Growth

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 600 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
Presenting the second episode of JSA Mint Transforming India – The Road to 2047, a video and podcast series.
India Strategy
Photo of Amit Kapur
Photo of Archana Tewary
Photo of Sidharrth Shankar
Photo of Vivek K. Chandy
Authors

Presenting the second episode of JSA Mint Transforming India – The Road to 2047, a video and podcast series.

Featuring Vivek K Chandy, Joint Managing Partner, and Archana Tewary, Partner, at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, and anchored by veteran journalist Sachin Kalbagh, this episode focuses on enabling investments to drive broad-based economic growth.

The discussion dives deep into the realm of investment and economic growth with a focus on development from the micro to the macro in India. Our country's growth story has often been driven by the top-down approach, with major metropolitan areas and industrial hubs receiving the lion's share of investment. This may well have been needed at the time, to establish the key hubs for growth. However, to truly harness the potential of our diverse and dynamic country, it's crucial to explore strategies that promote inclusive and geographically and socio-economically dispersed economic growth.

Hear in for insights, strategies, and real-world examples that can help shape a more balanced and inclusive growth trajectory for India. Whether you're an investor, policymaker, entrepreneur, or simply interested in the future of India's economy, this episode will offer valuable perspectives and actionable ideas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amit Kapur
Amit Kapur
Photo of Archana Tewary
Archana Tewary
Photo of Sidharrth Shankar
Sidharrth Shankar
Photo of Vivek K. Chandy
Vivek K. Chandy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More