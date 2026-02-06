Merchanting Trade Transactions In India: Understanding The Legal And Regulatory Framework

MAHESHWARI & CO., a multi-speciality law firm, advice on a variety of practice areas including Corporate & Commercial Law, M&A, IPR, Real Estate, Litigation, Arbitration and more. With expertise across diverse sectors like Automotive, Healthcare, IT and emerging fields such as Green Hydrogen and Construction, we deliver legal solutions tailored to evolving industry needs.

Article Insights

Maheshwari & Co.’s articles from MAHESHWARI & CO. Advocates & Legal Consultants are most popular: in India MAHESHWARI & CO. Advocates & Legal Consultants are most popular: within Compliance, Environment and Privacy topic(s)

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries

What are merchanting trade transactions? Merchanting trade transactions in India represent a unique facet of global commerce. Essentially, a merchant in India purchases goods from one foreign country and sells them to another, with the goods never touching Indian soil. These transactions involve the buying and selling of goods by an intermediary located in one country without the goods entering that country.

The significance of merchanting trade transactions in India within global trade cannot be overstated. Merchanting trade transactions help businesses in India expand their global footprint. They offer a flexible and efficient method for businesses to engage in international trade without the logistical complications of physically handling goods. It enables them to tap into markets that might otherwise be difficult to access due to geographical or regulatory barriers.

Merchanting trade transactions hold particular importance for several reasons. Firstly, they enable Indian businesses to participate in the global supply chain more effectively. Secondly, Merchanting trade transactions in India contribute significantly to the country's foreign exchange earnings. Furthermore, Merchanting trade transactions play a critical role in enhancing India's reputation as a global trading hub.

Explore More: Best Corporate Law Firm in India

Legal Framework Governing Merchanting Trade Transactions in India

Merchanting Trade Transactions (MTT) in India are regulated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), and are further governed by specific guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999

Merchanting Trade Transactions in India involves the sale of goods by an intermediary in India to a buyer outside the country, where the goods do not enter Indian territory. Both the export and import legs of the transaction are required to be carried out in freely convertible foreign currency, and all financial settlements must be routed through Authorised Dealer (AD) banks in India, as prescribed under Section 10 of FEMA.

The goods involved in such transactions must not be classified as restricted or prohibited under international trade norms.

Customs Act, 1962

The Customs Act, 1962 has limited direct applicability to Merchanting Trade Transactions (MTT) as these transactions do not involve the physical movement of goods into or out of the Indian customs territory. Since goods in MTT are directly shipped from one foreign country to another without entering India, no import or export duty is levied under the Customs Act.

However, the Customs Act plays a role in ensuring that the goods involved in MTT do not include prohibited or restricted items under Indian or international law.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017

Since GST is levied on the supply of goods and services within India, or the import and export of goods into or from India, MTT, where goods do not cross Indian borders, falls outside the purview of the GST Act. Therefore, no GST is applicable on MTT under Indian tax law.

However, while GST may not be directly imposed, Indian entities engaged in MTT must ensure that their domestic operations related to the facilitation of such trade are compliant with GST provisions. For example, any domestic services rendered in connection with MTT, such as consulting or financial services, may attract GST under the GST Act, 2017, as they constitute taxable supplies within the Indian jurisdiction.

Regulatory Bodies and Their Roles

Several regulatory bodies oversee merchanting trade transactions in India ensuring these transactions adhere to legal and regulatory standards.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI): The RBI, through its master circulars, imposes specific conditions that must be adhered to for MTT to remain compliant with FEMA. Key among these is the requirement that the time gap between the import leg and the export leg of the transaction must not exceed nine (9) months.

Additionally, any advance payments made to foreign sellers must be supported by confirmed purchase orders and routed through regulated banking channels. Any non-compliance with these provisions is subject to penalties under Section 13 of FEMA.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT): The DGFT plays an important regulatory role in overseeing Merchanting Trade Transactions in India, as it formulates and implements India's Foreign Trade Policy under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992.

While MTT involves goods traded between foreign countries without entering Indian customs territory, the DGFT ensures that such transactions comply with the broader framework of India's international trade regulations.

The DGFT's control over MTT is exercised through its licensing requirements and the issuance of notifications that specify the types of goods permitted for trade. Goods falling under restricted, prohibited, or sensitive categories, as defined by the DGFT, cannot be part of MTT. Indian entities must also ensure that any products involved in the trade do not contravene international trade agreements or sanctions to which India is a signatory, as these are enforced by the DGFT.

Further, the DGFT monitors compliance with export-import (EXIM) policy, ensuring that the entities engaged in MTT fulfil their reporting obligations, including maintaining proper documentation and records of the transactions.

International Trade Laws Applicable on Merchanting Trade Transactions in India

International trade in India is governed by a range of laws and regulations. Key legal frameworks include the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 which provides the legal basis for the development and regulation of foreign trade, and the Customs Act, 1962, which governs the import and export of goods.

India's Export-Import Policy (EXIM Policy) is another crucial document that outlines the rules and regulations for cross-border trade. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is the regulatory body responsible for implementing the EXIM Policy, issuing licences, and ensuring compliance with trade regulations.

India's trade laws are influenced by various agreements and conventions, such as the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements, which India is a signatory to. For disputes arising from international trade contracts, the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, plays a pivotal role, especially in enforcing foreign arbitration awards.

Role of Legal Experts in Merchanting Trade Transactions in India

Legal experts can provide invaluable assistance in several ways. Given the complexities involved in merchanting trade transactions in India, seeking legal services for merchanting trade transactions is highly advisable.

Legal experts provide vital guidance to Indian entities acting as intermediaries in MTT, ensuring that all transactions adhere to the conditions set forth by regulatory bodies. This includes ensuring compliance with payment terms, foreign currency transactions, and the time limits prescribed under FEMA.

They help draft and review contracts to mitigate risks, ensuring that the rights and obligations of all parties are clearly defined.

Conclusion

In summary Trade transactions in India will surely continue to be an important and expanding part of the nation's economy as it continues to solidify its place in the international market. Businesses operating in this arena must comprehend and abide by the legal structure governing these transactions in order to succeed.

India's merchant trade transactions are important to the world economy because they give Indian companies the chance to participate in international trade without having to deal with the logistical difficulties of handling tangible items. By using legal services for merchanting trade transactions, companies may make sure they are ready to handle the challenges presented by these transactions, minimise risks, and take full advantage of opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.