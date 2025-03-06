ARTICLE
6 March 2025

TPM Newsletter: March 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM Consultants logo
TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
Explore Firm Details
The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the introduction of certain Standards, including Standard IS 5610: 2025 Refrigerants — Specification (Third Revision)...
India International Law
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Revised Standards issued for Refrigerants (10 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the introduction of certain Standards, including Standard IS 5610: 2025 Refrigerants — Specification (Third Revision), with effect from 24th January 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard IS 5610: 1993 Chloro-Fluoro Hydrocarbons of the Methane and Ethane Series — Specification (Second Revision), shall remain in force concurrently till 24th July 2025. For a full list of products, please refer the link herein.

Amendment to certain Standards relating to Iron-Nickle Alloys, and Steel and Steel products (13 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment to certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 5th January 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards shall remain in force concurrently till 4th August 2025.

  • IS 8910: 2022; ISO 404: 2013 Steel and Steel Products — General Technical Delivery Requirements (Second Revision)
  • IS 12390: 1988 Specification for Iron-Nickel Alloy 36 for Ceramic Sealing
  • IS 12391: 1988 Specification for Iron-Nickel Controlled Expansion Sealing Alloys

For a full list of products, please refer the link herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More