TPM Newsletter: March 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

Revised Standards issued for Refrigerants (10 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the introduction of certain Standards, including Standard IS 5610: 2025 Refrigerants — Specification (Third Revision), with effect from 24th January 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard IS 5610: 1993 Chloro-Fluoro Hydrocarbons of the Methane and Ethane Series — Specification (Second Revision), shall remain in force concurrently till 24th July 2025. For a full list of products, please refer the link herein.

Amendment to certain Standards relating to Iron-Nickle Alloys, and Steel and Steel products (13 Feb)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment to certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 5th January 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards shall remain in force concurrently till 4th August 2025.

IS 8910: 2022; ISO 404: 2013 Steel and Steel Products — General Technical Delivery Requirements (Second Revision)

IS 12390: 1988 Specification for Iron-Nickel Alloy 36 for Ceramic Sealing

IS 12391: 1988 Specification for Iron-Nickel Controlled Expansion Sealing Alloys

