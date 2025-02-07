TPM Newsletter: Febuary 2025 - Non -Tariff Measures

The Ministry of Textiles has issued an amendment to the Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2024. It has been clarified that where any manufacturer...

Indian Updates

Amendment to Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2024 (01 Jan)

The Ministry of Textiles has issued an amendment to the Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2024. It has been clarified that where any manufacturer, who has received or applied for certification, has declared its old stock products without the standard mark to the Bureau before the implementation of the order; such manufacturer shall be permitted to sell such declared stock up to 30th June 2025. Further, the Order would come into effect on 1st January 2025 for Large and Medium Enterprises and on 1st April 2025 for Small and Micro Enterprises.

Amendment to Refrigerating Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2020 (16 Jan)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued amendments to the Refrigerating Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2020. Pursuant to the amendment, imports of components of refrigerating appliances by a manufacturer, who has received or applied for the certification, with the intention of exporting the goods, shall be excluded from the scope of the Order. Further, the Order shall not apply to imports of two hundred numbers of goods per year, where such imports are intended for the purpose of research and development by a manufacturer of refrigerating appliances certified by the Bureau.

Issuance of Electrical Appliances for Domestic Water Heating (Quality Control) Order, 2025 (16 Jan)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Electrical Appliances for Domestic Water Heating (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The Crder shall come into effect from 21st January 2025. It has been provided that the Order shall not apply to imports of two hundred numbers of goods per year, where such imports are intended for the purpose of research and development by a manufacturer of such appliances.

Issuance of Solar Systems, Devices and Components Goods Order, 2025 (27 Jan)

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued the Solar Systems, Devices and Components Goods Order, 2025. The Order shall come into effect on the expiry of one hundred and eighty days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. It has been clarified that this Order shall not affect the validity of the licence of existing goods or article having valid licence as per the provisions of Solar Photovoltaics, Systems, Devices and Components Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2017.

