TPM Newsletter: January 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

Indian Updates

Change in effective date for the Quality Control Orders for Woven Sacks (06 Dec)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the following Quality Control Orders, to provide that the Orders will now come into effect on 6th June 2025.

Textiles – High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) / Polypropylene (PP) Woven Sacks for Packaging of 50 kg Cement (Quality Control) Order, 2023.

Textiles – Polypropylene (PP) Woven, Laminated, Block Bottom Valve Sacks for Packaging 50 kg Cement (Quality Control) Order, 2023.

Textiles – Polypropylene (PP) / High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Laminated Woven Sacks for Mail Sorting, Storage, Transport and Distribution (Quality Control) Order, 2023.

Amendment to Quality Control Order for Laboratory Glassware (13 Dec)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has amended the Laboratory Glassware (Quality Control) Order, 2023. Pursuant to the amendment, the order would not be applicable, for a period of two years, to goods manufactured by enterprises registered on the Udyam Portal and having investment of upto ₹ 25 lakh and turnover of upto ₹ 2 crores. Further, the order would not be applicable to goods imported for the purpose of research and development.

Amendment to certain Quality Control Orders (24 Dec)

The Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the following orders, to provide that the Orders will now come into effect on 24th June 2025.

Polypropylene (PP) Materials for Moulding and Extrusion (Quality Control) Order, 2024.

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Homopolymers (Quality Control) Order, 2024.

Change in effective date for the Quality Control Order for Toluene Amendment (24 Dec)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the Toluene (Quality Control) Order, 2021, to provide that the Order will now come into effect on 22nd December 2025.

Global Updates

China

National Standard of the P.R.C. for Alcohol-based liquid fuel

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the P.R.C.), China, has issued a national standard for alcohol-based liquid fuel. The document outlines product types, labelling requirements, testing methods, inspection rules, as well as guidelines for packaging, transportation, storage, and safety. It applies to methanol-based liquid fuel used for thermal combustion. All interested parties can provide feedback on the standard within 60 days. The date of adoption and implementation of the standard is yet to be determined.