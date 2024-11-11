TPM Newsletter: November 2024 - Foreign Trade Policy

Clarification on Registration-Cum-Membership Certificate Requirements for Post-Export Remission-Based Schemes under Foreign Trade Policy 2023 (04 Oct)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has clarified the following with regard to the Registration-Cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) requirements:

RCMC is mandatory for exporters applying for an Authorisation to import / export under the Foreign Trade Policy (except items listed as 'Restricted' items in ITC (HS)) or applying for any other benefit or concession under the FTP.

Schemes such as Duty Drawback, Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL), and Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) fall under the category of remission- based schemes, aimed at remitting duties or taxes on exported goods. For these schemes, the requirement of an RCMC does not apply.

Provision for Import / Re-import of Exhibits and Samples (07 Oct)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has clarified that import / export of exhibits on re-export / re-import basis, will be allowed under Import Monitoring System without an authorization, subject to conditions and on submission of a bond / security to Customs or ATA Carnet.

Electronic Submission of Appendix 4H Certificates (17 Oct)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has launched an online facility for onboarding of Certifying Authorities. These authorities can digitally sign and submit certificates, using their online DGFT accounts. As a result, the digitalization of the Appendix 4H certificate, which records the consumption and stock of duty-free imported or domestically sourced raw materials and components under the Advance Authorization and DFIA schemes, has been fully implemented online.

Requirement for filing of Annual RoDTEP return (23 Oct)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified a new para in Chapter 4 of the Handbook of Procedure, laying down the procedure for filing an annual RoDTEP return. The return for the financial year 2023-24 must be filed by 31st March 2025. This requirement is for the exporters with a total RoDTEP claim exceeding ₹ 1 crore in 2023-24 across all 8-digit HS Codes. Failure to furnish the return will lead to denial of benefit under RoDTEP after providing a grace period of 3 months, that is, till 30th June. Moreover, a composition fee of ₹ 10,000 will be imposed for any late filing till 30th June and of ₹ 20,000 for filing after 30th June. For more details, kindly refer to the link herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.