EU has requested consultations with the Chinese Taipei, under the WTO Dispute Settlement Understanding concerning local content requirements in investments made for developing wind farms, administered by Chinese Taipei. EU has claimed that the investor bidding process, implemented using various orders and policies, for development of offshore wind farm projects, prescribes certain local content requirements. Failure to meet such committed requirements are penalised under the orders. According to EU, these order and policies violate the obligations undertaken by Chinese Taipei under GATT, GATS and TRIMs Agreements.

