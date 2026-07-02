Foreign Decree Execution In India | Law Podcast Ep. 1 (Video)

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In this episode, Mr. Brian Noronha, Advocate, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-nor...) breaks down the complex landscape of enforcing foreign court judgments and decrees before Indian courts. The Supreme Court ruling in Griesheim GMBH v. Goyal MG Gases (P) Ltd. (2026 INSC 401) is discussed where we unpack the precise mechanisms that litigants seeking international enforcement must navigate. What you will learn in this video:

a.The Jurisdictional Route: How original civil jurisdiction vests in High Courts like the Delhi High Court for executing foreign decrees under Section 44A CPC. The

b.Conclusiveness Test: A deep dive into Section 13 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) and the 6 absolute bars to foreign decree enforcement in India.

c.The Pitfalls of Summary/Default Judgments: How passing summary judgment without providing a fair trial can render a foreign decree unenforceable in India.

Whether you are an international corporate lawyer, a law student, or a business operating across borders, this episode provides clarity on how Indian courts treat international adjudications.