Unravelling Insurance Liability: A Sun Stroke And Election Duty Dilemma

Summary:

The Supreme Court, in National Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Chief Electoral Officer1 addressed a civil appeal challenging the Patna High Court's decision on the insurance company's liability for a constable's death during election duty. The court clarified the importance of timely claims and interpreted the insurance policy in its entirety, ruling that the insurance company was not liable to pay compensation due to the nature of the constable's cause of death, a sunstroke.

Key Points:

Delay in Claim: The constable's wife claimed compensation in 2008, seven and a half years after the incident. The court noted the duty to lodge the claim immediately and questioned the delayed claim, emphasizing the duty of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Insurance Policy Coverage: The court examined the insurance policy and emphasized interpreting it as a whole. Referring to principles of insurance law, the court clarified that the policy covered death caused by external violence and "any other visible means" in the context of external violent death, not in isolation.

Sun Stroke Exclusion: Analyzing the policy, the court concluded that a sunstroke did not fall within the scope of cover, and the insurance company was not liable to pay compensation.

Court's Decision:

The Supreme Court set aside the High Court's decision, deeming it unsustainable. The court emphasized the importance of timely claims and clarified the insurance policy's coverage, ruling that the insurance company was not liable to pay compensation.

Significance:

The case highlights the need for timely insurance claims and underscores the importance of interpreting insurance policies in their entirety. It addresses the specific context of a sunstroke during election duty and clarifies the limits of insurance coverage.

Footnote

1. Civil Appeal No. 4769/2022.

Originally published January 22, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.