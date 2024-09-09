ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Insurers No Longer Required To Submit Information Relating To Cases

Insurers no longer required to submit information relating to cases

IRDAI has withdrawn its circular dated December 17, 2009, which required all life and general insurers to submit, on a quarterly basis, details of the cases filed against insurers by policy holders in the various consumer courts challenging repudiation of claims and awards passed by the ombudsman in the different courts.1

Footnote

1. Circular dated May 1, 2024. IRDAI/LGL/CIR/71/5/2024.

