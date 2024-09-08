Denotification Of Arbitration Clause In Risk Contracts

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Further to the October 27, 2023, notification issued by IRDAI providing directions as regards the arbitration clause in general insurance policies, IRDAI has clarified that risk contracts such as fire...
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Further to the October 27, 2023,1 notification issued
by IRDAI providing directions as regards the arbitration clause in
general insurance policies, IRDAI has clarified that risk contracts
such as fire, motor, engineering, workmen's compensation, and
other classes of insurance business must be governed by the
aforementioned notification.2
Footnotes
1. Circular dated October 27, 2023.
IRDAI/NL/CIR/MISC/188/10/2023
2. Notification dated January 22, 2024. F. No. IRDAI/Gen
Insurance/Tariff/1/195/2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.