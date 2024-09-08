ARTICLE
8 September 2024

Denotification Of Arbitration Clause In Risk Contracts

India Insurance
Further to the October 27, 2023,1 notification issued by IRDAI providing directions as regards the arbitration clause in general insurance policies, IRDAI has clarified that risk contracts such as fire, motor, engineering, workmen's compensation, and other classes of insurance business must be governed by the aforementioned notification.2

1. Circular dated October 27, 2023. IRDAI/NL/CIR/MISC/188/10/2023

2. Notification dated January 22, 2024. F. No. IRDAI/Gen Insurance/Tariff/1/195/2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

