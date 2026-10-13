Emergence Of Project-Wise Insolvency In India

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) was originally built as a monolithic architecture. Its primary mandate was clear: when a company defaults, the entirety of its corporate entity must be pulled into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). While this unified entity approach worked seamlessly for manufacturing units or simple corporate structures, its application to the real estate sector triggered catastrophic systemic failures. In real estate, a single developer frequently manages dozens of independent housing projects across varying stages of lifecycle, funding, and construction.

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What Happens When one Troubled Real Estate Project Puts an Entire Developer at Risk?

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) was originally built as a monolithic architecture. Its primary mandate was clear: when a company defaults, the entirety of its corporate entity must be pulled into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). While this unified entity approach worked seamlessly for manufacturing units or simple corporate structures, its application to the real estate sector triggered catastrophic systemic failures. In real estate, a single developer frequently manages dozens of independent housing projects across varying stages of lifecycle, funding, and construction. Under the traditional monolithic framework, a default in a single project gave institutional financial creditors or even an individual homebuyer subject to meeting the thresholds as set out for homebuyers, the leverage to push the entire parent developer entity into insolvency process.

The consequences of this structural flaw were devastating. The admission of a whole corporate Real Estate Entity into CIRP automatically froze all bank accounts, halted construction across every single active site, and trapped thousands of innocent allottees who had purchased units in completely healthy, solvent, and on-time projects. It became glaringly obvious that the real estate sector required a specialized asset-specific approach rather than an enterprise-wide liquidation mechanism.

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Judicial Intervention: The Beginning of Project-Wise CIRP

To bridge this operational crisis, the Indian judiciary initiated a series of creative, paradigm-shifting interventions that eventually culminated in sweeping statutory modifications through the IBC Amendment Act 2026. The judicial genesis of this doctrine trace back to the landmark ruling of the NCLAT in Flat Buyers Association Winter Hills-77, Gurgaon v. Umang Realtech Pvt. Ltd. (2020). Recognizing that standard insolvency mechanisms would completely destroy the asset value and permanently displace homebuyers, the NCLAT invented the concept of “Reverse CIRP” and project-wise isolation. The tribunal restricted the bankruptcy machinery strictly to the single “project in default.” Crucially, it bypassed the traditional third-party bidding system by allowing the original promoter to inject clean, external funds into that specific project in the capacity of an outside lender, operating under the vigilant supervision of an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).

Supreme Court Validation: The Supertech Case

This judicial experimentation received ultimate validation from the Apex Court in India bulls Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd. v. Ram Kishore Arora & Ors. (2023), famously arising out of the Supertech crisis. The Supreme Court officially affirmed that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the overall scope of the resolution process must be confined solely to the distressed project asset. The Supreme Court emphasized that courts must support economic experimentation, protecting thousands of unaffected homebuyers across Supertech’s other successful housing developments from an arbitrary and highly destructive corporate freeze.

Strengthening the Project-Specific Approach

By late 2025, the Supreme Court added deeper systemic guardrails in Mansi Brar Fernandes v. Shubha Sharma & Another (2025). The court explicitly warned against treating real estate companies under traditional monolithic CIRP frameworks, emphasizing that real estate insolvency must inherently be handled on a project-specific basis. This ruling drew a sharp, clear line between genuine, long-waiting homebuyers seeking physical unit completion and speculative investors looking to misuse the IBC as a mere debt recovery agent, solidifying the fundamental right to housing over raw financial liquidation.

2026: A Series of Judicial Clarifications

The momentum reached its peak in early 2026 with a flurry of robust judicial clarifications. In Satinder Singh Bhasin v. Col. Gautam Mullick & Ors (February 2026), the Supreme Court tackled the complex web of multi-company real estate defaults. It permitted joint insolvency proceedings where multiple corporate entities are intrinsically linked to the development of the exact same project asset, ensuring that complex corporate structuring could not be used to evade accountability. Soon after, in Satish Chander Verma v. Grand Reality Pvt. Ltd. (March 2026), the NCLAT recorded the first successful formal closure of a Reverse CIRP project, terminating the bankruptcy process entirely upon the full physical delivery of Occupation Certificates, proving that physical delivery overrides rigid, theoretical procedural legalities.

This doctrine was expanded even further by the NCLAT Principal Bench in the Vatika Limited Case / Project Raheja Shilas (March/April 2026), which held that not just the eventual resolution plan, but the entire initial insolvency process itself must be project-isolated from day one. Finally, in Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd. v. GNIDA & Ors. (June 2026), the Supreme Court ruled that project-wise CIRP could proceed independently by validating separate resolution plans for different residential and commercial phases, effectively overriding objections from local industrial development authorities regarding the indivisibility of land lease deeds.

From Judicial Innovation to Statutory Recognition

Recognizing the undeniable success of these judicial frameworks, the legislature stepped in to formalize this doctrine via the landmark IBC Amendment Act 2026. This amendment permanently codified project-wise CIRP into the statutory text of the code, completely eliminating previous legal ambiguities. The 2026 statutory amendments brought radical operational changes:

Mandating the strict maintenance of separate, ring-fenced bank accounts for each independent construction project or phase to prevent the historical practice of cash-flow siphoning. Granting the CoC explicit legal power (via a 66% majority) to completely exclude fully completed or heavily occupied phases from the bankruptcy web. Scaling back Section 53 priority water-falls, ensuring that secured financial creditors are only recognized as secured lenders up to the standalone valuation of the specific project asset they hold security over.

The Shift from Enterprise-Based to Project-Based Insolvency

Ultimately, the shift from enterprise-based insolvency to project-based insolvency marks the maturity of India’s bankruptcy regime. By balancing corporate rehabilitation with the socio-economic rights of homebuyers, the current framework guarantees that a single failing project can no longer compromise an entire company, ensuring stability, trust, and continuity in the Indian real estate market.

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