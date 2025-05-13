ARTICLE
13 May 2025

217th Webinar On "Key Emerging Trends In Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016" (Webinar)

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, continues to evolve as one of India's most critical financial reforms.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, continues to evolve as one of India's most critical financial reforms. With significant judicial pronouncements, regulatory amendments, and market-driven innovations, staying updated on the latest trends has become essential for professionals, lenders, corporates and investors.

The objective of the webinar is to provide insights into the latest developments, judicial interpretations and emerging trends in IBC framework. Experts from the field will discuss real-world applications, regulatory updates and what lies ahead for stakeholders involved in insolvency and restructuring.

Key Discussion Points in the webinar are:

  • Latest amendments and judicial trends
  • Strategies for effective resolution planning
  • Emerging Funding Mechanisms in Insolvency
  • Emerging Trends in Personal Insolvency
  • Evolving Role of Insolvency Professionals (IPs)
  • Outlook for 2025 and Beyond

