ARTICLE
7 September 2024

Forms To Monitor Liquidation/voluntary Liquidation Processes Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
To alleviate the compliance burden for insolvency professionals, in relation to voluntary liquidation process of a corporate person and for enhancing the efficiency of liquidation/voluntary liquidation...
India Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Photo of Anish Mashruwala
Photo of Shrijita Bhattacharya
Photo of Deboshree Mukherjee
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

To alleviate the compliance burden for insolvency professionals, in relation to voluntary liquidation process of a corporate person and for enhancing the efficiency of liquidation/voluntary liquidation processes under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”) and the regulations thereunder, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, vide its circulars dated June 28, 2024, has introduced a set of forms on an electronic platform, designed to simplify reporting requirements for insolvency professionals handling liquidation/voluntary liquidations process under the IBC. The primary advantages of these forms include: (a) boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of the liquidation/voluntary liquidation process; (b) allowing liquidators to conveniently access and submit forms online, reducing delays and improving efficiency; and (c) decreasing the chances of errors and omissions, ensuring more accurate and reliable information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anish Mashruwala
Anish Mashruwala
Photo of Shrijita Bhattacharya
Shrijita Bhattacharya
Photo of Deboshree Mukherjee
Deboshree Mukherjee
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More