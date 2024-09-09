As the Indian logistics landscape undergoes significant transformation, how will automation solutions continue to play an important role in India's growth story?

With an ever-increasing demand by consumers for speed, efficiency and accuracy in logistics operations, companies are adopting more advanced levels of automation solutions to stay competitive in a dynamic market. This has been helped by India experiencing an increase in the number of logistics automation service providers, ranking 11th in the list of countries by annual installation of robots in 2022 (5,400 installations of industrial robots), a significant increase from 2020 (~3,200 installations).

However, the adoption of these automation solutions varies significantly in terms of speed, reliability and complexity across different industries, depending on the logistics priorities of each industry.

In this report, we examine:

The factors driving automation in logistics in India

The varying degree of logistics automation maturity across various industries

Case studies demonstrating how companies from different industries have benefited from logistics automation solutions

The outlook for coming years as stakeholders collaborate to overcome challenges in adoption



Read the Full Article

Originally published 29 August 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.