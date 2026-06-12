Foreign Documents Not Automatically Admissible Merely Because They Are Received Through Official Channels: Delhi High Court

In Ritu Butalia v. State, 2026:DHC:2057, the Delhi High Court held that an accused is entitled to inspect original foreign documents relied upon by the prosecution where such inspection is necessary for effective cross-examination and to challenge the admissibility of those documents.

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In Ritu Butalia v. State, 2026:DHC:2057, the Delhi High Court held that an accused is entitled to inspect original foreign documents relied upon by the prosecution where such inspection is necessary for effective cross-examination and to challenge the admissibility of those documents. The Court reiterated that the right to a fair trial includes a meaningful opportunity to test the authenticity and evidentiary value of prosecution evidence.

The case arose from prosecutions under Sections 276C(1) and 277 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 read with Section 191 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, alleging concealment of foreign assets and false verification in income tax proceedings. The prosecution relied upon various documents received from authorities in the British Virgin Islands and Singapore concerning the petitioner’s alleged interests in offshore entities and foreign bank accounts.

During the pre-charge stage, the prosecution exhibited the documents after recording them as “OSR” (Original Seen and Returned). Upon examining the copies placed on record, the petitioner noticed that the documents did not appear to contain the diplomatic authentication or certification ordinarily required for proving foreign public documents under Indian law. Accordingly, she sought production of the originals for inspection during the cross-examination of the prosecution witness.

The Trial Court rejected the application on the ground that issues concerning admissibility would be considered at a later stage and that the request appeared to be intended to delay the proceedings. Aggrieved thereby, the petitioner approached the Delhi High Court.

Before the High Court, the petitioner contended that effective cross-examination was impossible without inspecting the original documents, particularly when the prosecution sought to rely upon them as foundational evidence. It was argued that the defence was entitled to verify whether the originals satisfied the requirements of Section 78(6) of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 governing proof of foreign public documents.

Examining the statutory framework, the Court noted that Section 78(6) of the Evidence Act prescribes the manner in which foreign public documents are to be proved and that Section 3 of the Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oaths and Fees) Act, 1948 recognises certain acts performed by Indian diplomatic and consular officers abroad. The Court observed that although the documents had been received through official governmental channels, such transmission by itself did not dispense with the requirement of proving the documents in accordance with law.

Significantly, the Court noted that the Trial Court itself had recorded “Original Seen and Returned” while exhibiting the documents. Once the prosecution had relied upon the originals, the accused could not be denied an opportunity to inspect them when challenging their authenticity and admissibility.

Emphasising the importance of a fair trial, the Court observed as under:

“If the petitioner is not allowed to inspect the original documents, she would be deprived of her right to verify whether the documents satisfy the requirements of Section 78(6) of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 and Section 3 of the Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oaths and Fees) Act, 1948. Such denial would seriously prejudice her right to effectively cross-examine the witness and defend herself in the prosecution.”

The Court held that where foreign documents form the basis of the prosecution case, the accused must be afforded a meaningful opportunity to inspect the originals and challenge their admissibility in accordance with law. It further observed that mere exhibition of a document does not automatically establish its admissibility or proof, and the defence cannot be deprived of the opportunity to contest the same during cross-examination.

While setting aside the Trial Court’s order, the High Court held that procedural rights essential to a fair defence cannot be curtailed merely on apprehensions of delay. Accordingly, the Court directed the Income Tax Department to produce the original foreign documents for inspection by the petitioner in the presence of the Magistrate and permitted cross-examination to proceed thereafter. The costs imposed by the Trial Court were also set aside.

The judgment clarifies that even where documents are received through official governmental channels, their admissibility and proof remain open to challenge in accordance with the Evidence Act.

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