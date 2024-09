Notification No. 14/2024 – Central Tax dated July 10, 2024

Every registered person with aggregate turnover upto INR 2,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees two crore) is exempted from filing the annual return in Form GSTR-9 for FY 2023-24.

