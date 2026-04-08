Khaitan & Co hosted the webinar titled “Hospitality – Investing in India” to provide foreign investors, operators and their advisors with a transaction-focused overview...

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Introduction

Khaitan & Co hosted the webinar titled “Hospitality – Investing in India” to provide foreign investors, operators and their advisors with a transaction-focused overview of the Indian hospitality sector, recent regulatory considerations and practical execution issues that commonly arise in India.

The webinar was moderated by Avnish Sharma, Partner (Real Estate) and was presented by Megha Agarwal, Partner (Hospitality). The session addressed market opportunities, operating models, entry structures, key regulatory themes, principal risks and recent market signals relevant to cross-border participation in the Indian hospitality sector.

The session proceeded on the basis that hospitality in India should be assessed not only as a real estate asset class, but also as a regulated operating business, and that investment outcomes are shaped by both legal structuring and operational execution.

The objective of the webinar was to provide foreign participants with a practical overview of India’s demand and supply dynamics, prevailing operating models and their risk allocation, foreign exchange and investment compliance considerations, common entry and transaction structures, diligence and dispute risks, and key developments and trends impacting the sector.

The purpose of this paper is to summarise the key points discussed in the webinar. Views expressed in the webinar are those of individual panel members and those not of Khaitan & Co. and are subject to the disclaimer set out in the webinar recording.

Link to the recording: Hospitality | Investing in India

Indian Market Overview

India’s hospitality demand is fundamentally domestic-led and is supported by multiple segments including business travel, weekend leisure, pilgrimage travel and event-driven demand, rather than being dependent solely on inbound tourism.

Weddings and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) demand can have a material impact on a hotel’s performance by creating sharp peaks in occupancy and profitability, particularly for upscale and luxury assets with strong event infrastructure and food and beverage capability.

Infrastructure expansion and improved connectivity, including airports and highways, are supporting growth in branded hotels beyond major metros and are contributing to increased development and operating activity in Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

Occupancy levels have remained broadly stable across many markets over recent years. Such stability reflects resilient and diversified demand rather than a single-cycle recovery phenomenon.

Foreign capital is now returning to the sector in a more mature form, with increasing emphasis on platform and portfolio strategies and greater reliance on governance and downside protection achieved through contracting and reporting disciplines.

India’s accommodation supply remains fragmented, with unorganised and unbranded inventory materially larger than organised branded supply. A comparative analysis against regional peers, including China, indicates that branded penetration in India remains relatively low and therefore continues to present headroom for conversions, consolidation and new development.

Operating Models in India

In India, operating models are not merely commercial labels. They allocate control, cash flows and liability between parties, with direct implications for investment outcomes and dispute patterns.

The management model continues to be the most prevalent structure in India. Under this model, the owner typically owns the underlying asset and bears funding obligations including capital expenditure, Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E) reserves and, where required by contractual mechanisms, working capital support in stressed operating scenarios.

In management structures, the operator is responsible for day-to-day operations under its brand and systems, while employees are commonly on the rolls of the owner entity, which has implications on the allocation of employment law liabilities and statutory compliances.

The key negotiation areas in management arrangements typically include budget approval and control, the scope and timing of capex obligations, performance test frameworks, cure rights and clearly defined mechanisms for downside scenarios, including orderly transition and continuity planning.

The franchise model is also growing in relevance. Under this model, the owner operates the hotel while licensing the brand, reservation systems, distribution network and loyalty platform, with the contractual emphasis shifting toward brand protection, audit rights, quality assurance mechanisms and enforcement rights.

Franchise structures typically place a larger share of operational and employment risk on the owner or local operator, while the brand’s principal concern remains reputational risk management through robust standards, inspection and termination frameworks.

Another model is the revenue share structure, which requires careful drafting because commercial outcomes depend substantially on how “revenue” is defined and calculated. Disputes frequently arise in relation to the treatment of OTAs, service charges, deposits, refunds, loyalty programme impacts and the allocation of pass-through items.

Lease structures remain selective in India. While leases may offer rent certainty in some contexts, they are less prevalent across the market and may not always align with asset-light strategies pursued by many international operators.

In India some of the evolving models include ‘manchise’ arrangements (hybrid model combining a management agreement and a franchise agreement), master franchising structures, branded residences and digital distribution and reservation arrangements. Each of these models raises distinct issues relating to brand control, consumer-facing expectations, data access and cyber risk, fee mechanics and termination and transition rights.

The preservation of intellectual property rights is a recurring theme across all operating models. The documentation should clearly address the scope of brand and systems licences, permitted uses, ownership of locally developed marketing materials, and post-termination requirements including de-branding, control of online listings and domains, and delineation of data boundaries.

Operational Hurdles

In India, procurement of approvals and licensing frequently forms the critical path in Indian hotel projects and transactions, because hotels require multiple municipal and state licences. A delay in procurement of such licenses, particularly the procurement of liquor license, can materially affect operations.

The hospitality industry is capital intensive. In any transaction, financing availability and cost of capital are central commercial considerations. The grant of infrastructure status and the linked financing advantages apply only in limited contexts and require careful assessment in each project.

Cross-border fee structures, including royalties and brand, system and reservation fees, can create withholding obligations and operational cashflow friction if contracts do not clearly allocate responsibilities for gross-up, documentation, timing and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Certain states or zones may have tax incentives, which would require diligence for testing eligibility, adherence to project milestones, transferability and potential clawback risk, particularly where ownership changes or project milestones are relevant to continued entitlement.

In India, the repatriation of funds is permitted subject to the exchange control framework. However, repatriation and exit execution are materially influenced by the maintenance of a clean and auditable compliance trail from entry to exit.

The availability of a skilled workforce remains a practical constraint in certain markets. Staffing quality and training systems can affect both brand delivery and financial performance, particularly for international operators.

Foreign Investment Framework

Foreign direct investment up to 100% is permitted in hotels and tourism under the automatic route. However, investment structures should be designed to avoid being characterised as prohibited “real estate business” under the applicable foreign direct investment framework.

Further, investments connected to countries sharing a land border with India may require prior Government approval depending on beneficial ownership. This overlay should be identified early in structuring to avoid execution delays.

Foreign investment should also comply with applicable pricing rules for issuances and transfers and must be supported by appropriate valuation approaches where required. The Reserve Bank of India reporting requirements must be completed accurately and in a time bound manner.

The transaction structures which effectively provide assured exits or assured returns, must be approached with caution. These should be structured carefully to remain compliant with exchange control rules and related regulatory restrictions.

Downstream investments are common in multi-asset hotel platforms and disciplined documentation and reporting are essential because historic non-compliances frequently surface at the time of divestment and can delay or disrupt exit timelines.

Entry Routes

Wholly-owned subsidiaries are commonly used for operator market entry because they provide governance control, allow standardisation of contracting and compliance, and provide stronger protection for intellectual property and brand systems.

Joint ventures are frequently used where an Indian partner contributes land access, approvals capability, pipeline development or market relationships, while the foreign party contributes brand, operating systems and hospitality management expertise. Governance and exit design are central to successful joint venture outcomes.

Minority private equity investments rely heavily on contractual governance protections including reserved matters, reporting rights, audit rights and safeguards against operational liability and related-party leakage. The enforceability and practicality of these rights should be assessed at entry.

Majority share acquisitions preserve contractual and licensing continuity but may transfer historic liabilities to the acquirer, while asset acquisitions allow selective assumption of liabilities but often involve practical complexities including consents, employee transfers, approvals and licensing continuity, and stamp duty considerations.

Key Risks

Any transaction diligence should focus on title and access issues, construction delays and cost overruns, financing and enforcement risks including insolvency-linked outcomes, labour compliance, health and safety exposure, and data and cyber security risks. These areas frequently determine downside outcomes in hospitality transactions.

The Supreme Court’s Hyatt permanent establishment ruling indicates that authorities now examine practical conduct and control rather than contractual labels. This reinforces a substance-over-form approach in situations where offshore entities are contractually described as providing oversight but appear operationally involved in practice.

The data and cyber risks have become a first-order risk category for hospitality businesses, and contractual frameworks should allocate responsibility for data handling, vendor controls, audits, breach response and incident communications with sufficient clarity to reduce regulatory exposure and reputational harm.

Key Takeaways

The Indian hospitality sector remains a growth sector supported by diversified domestic-led demand and expanding travel categories across city, leisure and pilgrimage markets.

A central opportunity lies in India’s organised and branded supply gap, which supports conversions, consolidation and scalable platform strategies over the medium to long term.

The selection of operating model is outcome-determinative because it allocates control, funding obligations, capex exposure, brand protection, termination rights and performance mechanisms differently across management, franchise, revenue share and lease structures.

A successful investment outcome requires disciplined compliance with foreign direct investment regulations (and attendant reporting requirements) and careful structuring to avoid prohibited real estate characterisation and other regulatory triggers.

The completion of a successful transaction is frequently defined by approvals and licensing timelines, capex discipline, budgeting controls, lifecycle planning, workforce readiness and robust compliance systems as they can materially reduce disruption risk and preserve both asset value and brand equity.

The data and cyber compliance should be treated as a core contractual and operational issues rather than boilerplate, given the potential for regulatory exposure and reputational damage.

A successful exit is best achieved when repatriation planning and compliance hygiene are built at entry and maintained throughout the investment lifecycle through clean documentation and auditable reporting.

Conclusion

The outlook for hospitality investment in India remains positive because demand is diversified, policy is broadly supportive and capital inflows are increasingly institutional.

The successful investors and operators are likely to be those who combine conviction with disciplined structuring, robust governance and efficient operational execution, and who plan their exit from the outset rather than at the end of the investment cycle.

The content of this document does not necessarily reflect the views / position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up, please contact Khaitan & Co at editors@khaitanco.com.