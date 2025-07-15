Future Of Indian Pharmaceutical Landscape | Exclusive Interview With Express Pharma

Akash Kedia, Managing Director – Healthcare and
Lifesciences, Alvarez & Marsal India, and Amit Misra, Managing
Director – Healthcare and Lifesciences, Alvarez & Marsal
India, share their insights on the transformative trends shaping
the Indian pharmaceutical landscape.
In an exclusive interview with Express Pharma, they provide expert insights on:
- CDMO valuations and their evolving significance
- Strategies to navigate regulatory challenges
- Global trade realignments and their impact
- The sector's shift towards innovation and frontier market opportunities
- Unlocking the next levers of value creation
This article is an Intellectual Property of Express Pharma
Originally published 9 July 2025
