15 July 2025

Future Of Indian Pharmaceutical Landscape | Exclusive Interview With Express Pharma

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

India Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Akash Kedia and Amit Misra

Akash Kedia, Managing Director – Healthcare and Lifesciences, Alvarez & Marsal India, and Amit Misra, Managing Director – Healthcare and Lifesciences, Alvarez & Marsal India, share their insights on the transformative trends shaping the Indian pharmaceutical landscape.

In an exclusive interview with Express Pharma, they provide expert insights on:

  • CDMO valuations and their evolving significance
  • Strategies to navigate regulatory challenges
  • Global trade realignments and their impact
  • The sector's shift towards innovation and frontier market opportunities
  • Unlocking the next levers of value creation

Read the full interview here

This article is an Intellectual Property of Express Pharma

Originally published 9 July 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Akash Kedia
Amit Misra
