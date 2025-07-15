Future Of Indian Pharmaceutical Landscape | Exclusive Interview With Express Pharma

Akash Kedia, Managing Director – Healthcare and Lifesciences, Alvarez & Marsal India, and Amit Misra, Managing Director – Healthcare and Lifesciences, Alvarez & Marsal India, share their insights on the transformative trends shaping the Indian pharmaceutical landscape.



In an exclusive interview with Express Pharma, they provide expert insights on:

CDMO valuations and their evolving significance

Strategies to navigate regulatory challenges

Global trade realignments and their impact

The sector's shift towards innovation and frontier market opportunities

Unlocking the next levers of value creation

Originally published 9 July 2025

