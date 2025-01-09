From Ban To Regulation, Propelling India's Evolution To Viksit Bharat 2047

To drive economic growth and advance social progress in line with India's vision for Viksit Bharat, it is crucial to examine the alarming rise of the illegal tobacco market in India. Picture this: legally produced cigarettes account for a mere 8% of the overall tobacco consumption in India. Not only are counterfeit products a menace but even banned products like e-cigarettes and vapes have swiftly risen to prominence in the grey market. As per the survey conducted for the report "Human-Centric Approach for Tobacco Control", 8.1% of respondents consumed e-cigarettes. Despite the 2019 Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), that prohibits their manufacturing, selling, distribution, and possession of e-cigarettes, a thriving black market persists, posing significant health risks, while draining the nation's coffers through lost tax revenue.

Has the Ban failed?

Human behaviour often gravitates toward the forbidden, driven by curiosity and intrigue. The objective of PECA 2019 in India was to protect public health, prevent initiation and support the tobacco control efforts, but the reality seems starkly different. Banned products like e-cigarettes and vapes are readily available from various sources, including tobacco vendors, general stores and online providers. These products are often seen being used in smoking zones of corporate buildings, lounge bars, clubs, and restaurants. This situation begs the question: How do we deal with this scenario? How do we curtail the black market?

Learning from Global Experiences

Japan, renowned for its meticulous public health policies, integrates traditional medicine with modern innovations to ensure effective disease prevention and healthcare delivery. Since 2014, its progressive regulations for less harmful alternatives and health education initiatives have successfully reduced cigarette sales by 52%, addressing a leading cause of disease in many countries.

Thailand, on the contrary, imposed stringent bans a decade ago and is now grappling with a thriving black market for e-cigarettes. To tackle this issue, in 2024, the government established an ad hoc parliamentary committee which has proposed three approaches: A) Continue the ban on e-cigarettes and toughen existing laws, B) Regulate heated tobacco products (HTPs) while maintaining the e-cigarette ban, or C) Regulate both e-cigarettes and HTPs.

Sweden's progressive public health policies have supported alternatives like snus and nicotine pouches (NP), resulting in a 60% decrease in smoking rates—the biggest reduction of any EU country between 2006 and 2020. This approach has also led to Sweden having the lowest incidence of cancer in the EU region, and the country has effectively become smoke-free, with less than 5% of the population over 15 years old smoking.

Addiction, Health Risks & Economic Burden: The Triple Threat of Banned Tobacco Products in India

The ease of obtaining these products is particularly concerning. There is no control over who is buying these devices or whether they are of legal age. Easy availability of such products fosters an environment where peer pressure and enticing flavours overshadow awareness of addiction risks among young adults. The allure of these products, coupled with their easy accessibility, exacerbates the challenge of curbing dependency.

Availability of illegally and banned substandard tobacco products in India poses severe health risks. Without standardized composition or clear sourcing, there is no oversight on the potentially harmful additives used. This lack of control raises significant concerns about the health implications, especially as consumer awareness and scrutiny of product ingredients continue to increase globally.

Tobacco use in India imposes a substantial economic burden, amounting to about 1% of the GDP, according to the report 'Human-Centric Approach to Tobacco Control' This includes costs related to tobacco-induced diseases and premature deaths. Moreover, the presence of an illicit market further strains resources, diverting funds that could otherwise support economic growth into law enforcement efforts aimed at tackling the illicit trade.

Regulate & Educate: Key to Curbing the Black Market and Promoting Healthier Choices

While the government's efforts to safeguard public health and combat e-cigarette addiction are commendable, a balanced approach that includes better regulations and education is essential to mitigate the unintended rise of black markets. Highlighting the current scenario (PECA 2019), integrating regulation with education can curb illicit markets, ensure the availability of less harmful alternatives like nicotine gums, patches, lozenges. Many countries across the world like Japan have also adopted other technologies like heat-not-burn (HnB), that meet health standards and inform consumers about the dangers of counterfeit products. This strategy not only reduces health risks but also secures tax revenues. Strengthening regulatory frameworks and launching comprehensive public awareness campaigns will empower individuals to make healthier choices. As India navigates these challenges, effective regulation and consumer education will be pivotal in shaping a future where addiction is minimized, black markets are dismantled, and a healthier society is ensured for generations to come.

Originally published by The Financial Express.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.