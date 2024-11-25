Healthcare | July And August 2024 - Interesting Reads

Standard operating procedure for prescription writing

The Employee State Insurance Corporation ("ESIC") has formulated the Standard Operating Procedure ("SOP") for prescription writing to enhance healthcare quality and patient safety while achieving therapeutic goals within the ESIC. The SOP serves as a comprehensive guide for ESIC doctors using the Dhanwantri module, ensuring standardised, clear, and patient specific prescriptions.

Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav and Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel, unveil 3 (three) initiatives

The initiatives aim to improve the quality of healthcare services and promoting the ease of doing business in India. The Union Ministers have launched, a virtual 'National Quality Assurance Standards' assessment for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs; a dashboard which will help national, state and district health institutions and facilities in quickly monitoring compliance with respect to Indian public health standards and taking actions accordingly; and a spot food licence and registration initiative for food vendors.

Research update on the new strains of communicable diseases

The Prime Minister's Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council has reviewed the ongoing activities for pandemic preparedness across agencies and recognised the need for a unified effort in pandemic preparedness through the initiative of National One Health Mission ("NOHM"), to address the gaps and enhance coordination among multiple sectors. The mission is a collaborative effort of 13 (thirteen) ministries/departments to realise the objectives of the NOHM, which is steered by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India along with other key stakeholders.

Series of digital initiatives launched to streamline pharmaceutical regulations

CDSCO has launched a series of digital initiatives aimed at revolutionising the pharmaceutical regulatory framework in India. These initiatives, showcased at the 'iPHEX 2024' event, are designed to enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and ensure the highest standards of safety and quality in the pharmaceutical sector. The key initiatives include:

National Single Window System ("NSWS"): The NSWS aims to provide a unified platform for all regulatory approvals at the national level, minimising the need for multiple interfaces and ensuring a more streamlined process for the industry. While the system is currently partially implemented for medical devices and clinical trials, a phased rollout is planned for other licenses; Online National Drug License System: Branded as the 'One Nation-One Drug Licensing System', this initiative offers a digital portal managed by CDSCO for uniform drug licensing across all States and Union Territories. It standardises requirements and interpretations, maintains a comprehensive database of licenses, and enables prompt verification, ensuring no discrepancies or anomalies in the licensing process; and Track and Trace System: This system is being introduced to ensure the traceability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ("APIs") and top formulations. Quick response (QR) codes or barcodes will be used for all APIs imported or manufactured in the country, starting with the top 300 (three hundred) brands of formulations. Future phases will extend this to all remaining formulations, vaccines, and narcotic drugs.

