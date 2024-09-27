JSA Advised Kauvery Hospital In Multiple Property Acquisition And Setting Up Of Hospitals

JSA assisted and represented Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited("Kauvery Hospitals") in connection with the acquisition of properties for setting up of hospitals...

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

JSA assisted and represented Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Limited(“Kauvery Hospitals“) in connection with the acquisition of properties for setting up of hospitals in the cities Tirunelveli, Salem and Hosur of Tamil Nadu.

In Tirunelveli, JSA advised and assisted Kauvery Hospitals in the acquisition of an existing hospital property.

In Salem and Hosur, JSA has assisted and represented the client in setting up of new hospitals. The transaction involved proposed construction of hospital building under the ‘Built-to-suit' model and acquisition of the hospital property under a composite long-term lease.

JSA provided support to the client in due diligence, transaction structuring, drafting of deal documentations and rendering of closing assistance. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Kauvery Hospitals in enhancing healthcare access across the region.

Our Transaction Team Comprised Partner – Aravind Raj and Associate – Priyanka Ponna.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.