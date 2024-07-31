Sidharrth Shankar | Indian Healthcare Sector In 2023 And Way Forward In 2024 (Video)

ARTICLE
31 July 2024

Sidharrth Shankar | Indian Healthcare Sector In 2023 And Way Forward In 2024

JSA

Contributor

India Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Watch our latest edition of JSA Live, where our Partner Sidharrth Shankar discusses the healthcare sector's achievements in 2023 and expectations for 2024. He delves into the key investment, regulatory, and legislative developments impacting the healthcare sector.

Originally Published 5 February 2024

Sidharrth Shankar
