Sidharrth Shankar | Indian Healthcare Sector In 2023 And Way Forward In 2024 (Video)

Watch our latest edition of JSA Live, where our Partner Sidharrth Shankar discusses the healthcare sector's achievements in 2023 and expectations for 2024.

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Watch our latest edition of JSA Live, where our Partner Sidharrth Shankar discusses the healthcare sector's achievements in 2023 and expectations for 2024. He delves into the key investment, regulatory, and legislative developments impacting the healthcare sector.

self

Originally Published 5 February 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.