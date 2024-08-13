One Time Settlement Of Contractual Disputes Under Scheme Approved By MoRTH

MoRTH, on January 18, 2024, issued a circular detailing the launch of a scheme for one time settlement of disputes between MoRTH and its subordinate organizations and private contractors. The scheme will follow the principles and norms which are being followed under the GOI's contractual disputes settlement scheme named Vivad se Vishwas. The settlement under MoRTH scheme is available for all arbitral awards passed up to September 30, 2023, and for court orders passed till December 31, 2023.

The claims under MoRTH scheme are permitted to be submitted by contractors until March 31, 2024, through the Government e-Marketplace ("GeM") for which a dedicated link for implementing the scheme will be provided.

