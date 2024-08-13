ARTICLE
13 August 2024

One Time Settlement Of Contractual Disputes Under Scheme Approved By MoRTH

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore
MoRTH, on January 18, 2024, issued a circular detailing the launch of a scheme for one time settlement of disputes between MoRTH and its subordinate organizations and private contractors.
India Government, Public Sector
Photo of Vishnu Sudarsan
Photo of Ashish Suman
Photo of Kartikeya G.S.
Photo of Ayan Sinha
Photo of Shruti Maheshwari
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

MoRTH, on January 18, 2024, issued a circular detailing the launch of a scheme for one time settlement of disputes between MoRTH and its subordinate organizations and private contractors. The scheme will follow the principles and norms which are being followed under the GOI's contractual disputes settlement scheme named Vivad se Vishwas. The settlement under MoRTH scheme is available for all arbitral awards passed up to September 30, 2023, and for court orders passed till December 31, 2023.

The claims under MoRTH scheme are permitted to be submitted by contractors until March 31, 2024, through the Government e-Marketplace ("GeM") for which a dedicated link for implementing the scheme will be provided.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vishnu Sudarsan
Vishnu Sudarsan
Photo of Ashish Suman
Ashish Suman
Photo of Kartikeya G.S.
Kartikeya G.S.
Photo of Ayan Sinha
Ayan Sinha
Photo of Shruti Maheshwari
Shruti Maheshwari
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More